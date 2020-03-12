Top books to read this March picked by Amazon editors

If you're ever been searching for something new to read and don't know where to start, you may want to turn to Amazon's Best Books of the Month section, which includes a list of new titles picked by Amazon editors.

While the list usually only includes 10 titles, for March 2020, there are a total of 12 books to check out.

Selections include "Writers & Lovers" by Lily King, a novel about art, love and ambition, and "My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell, a novel that has generated a lot of buzz in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

• "Writers & Lovers: A Novel" by Lily King

• "My Dark Vanessa: A Novel" by Kate Elizabeth Russell

• "The Mirror & the Light (Wolf Hall Trilogy)" by Hilary Mantel

• "Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country" by Sierra Crane Murdoch

• "Deacon King Kong: A Novel" by James McBride

• "Greenwood: A Novel" by Mi chael Christie

• "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich

• "A Good Neighborhood: A Novel" Hardcover by Therese Anne Fowler

• "Sharks in the Time of Saviors: A Novel" by Kawai Strong Washburn

• "The City We Became: A Novel" by N. K. Jemisin

• "In Five Years: A Novel" by Rebecca Serle

• "Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier" by Victoria James

You don't need to read all those new titles this month, but seeing how many you can finish could be great motivation to read more.