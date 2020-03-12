More Culture:

March 12, 2020

Top books to read this March picked by Amazon editors

Here are 12 new titles to check out

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Books Amazon
Amazon's editors pick the top books to read this March Photo by Lisa Fotios/from Pexels

Amazon editors handpicked 12 new books to highlight this March. Titles include 'Writers & Lovers' by Lily King and 'My Dark Vanessa' by Kate Elizabeth Russell.

If you're ever been searching for something new to read and don't know where to start, you may want to turn to Amazon's Best Books of the Month section, which includes a list of new titles picked by Amazon editors.

While the list usually only includes 10 titles, for March 2020, there are a total of 12 books to check out.

RELATED: Philly rapper Tierra Whack talks about her hometown in Teen Vogue interview

Selections include "Writers & Lovers" by Lily King, a novel about art, love and ambition, and "My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell, a novel that has generated a lot of buzz in the wake of the #MeToo movement. 

Best Books of the Month: March 2020

• "Writers & Lovers: A Novel" by Lily King
• "My Dark Vanessa: A Novel" by Kate Elizabeth Russell
• "The Mirror & the Light (Wolf Hall Trilogy)" by Hilary Mantel
• "Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country" by Sierra Crane Murdoch
• "Deacon King Kong: A Novel" by James McBride
• "Greenwood: A Novel" by Michael Christie
• "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich
• "A Good Neighborhood: A Novel" Hardcover by Therese Anne Fowler
• "Sharks in the Time of Saviors: A Novel" by Kawai Strong Washburn
• "The City We Became: A Novel" by N. K. Jemisin
• "In Five Years: A Novel" by Rebecca Serle
• "Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier" by Victoria James

You don't need to read all those new titles this month, but seeing how many you can finish could be great motivation to read more.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Books Amazon Philadelphia Shopping Reading

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers never should've played that game last night — but it's too late now
Sixers-fan_031217_usat

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Illness

Coronavirus and colleges: Penn, Temple, West Chester U. switch to online classes for rest of spring semester
Philly Coronavirus Universities

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' top 10 free agent targets
031220BreshadPerriman

Food & Drink

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen opens at Franklin's Table Food Hall
PaperMill opens at Franklin's Table Food Hall

Food & Drink

Porta hosting Irish coffee competition to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Irish coffee competition at Porta for St. Patrick's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved