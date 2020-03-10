Philly rapper Tierra Whack talks about her hometown in Teen Vogue interview

Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter Tierra Whack is Teen Vogue's March cover star.

The 24-year-old Philadelphia native gave an interview to the online publication, talking about, among other things, her 2011 appearance in a viral freestyle video and her long-term mission for Philly's music industry.

Camila Falquez/for Teen Vogue Philly rapper Tierra Whack is the March cover star for Teen Vogue.

Dizzle Dizz

Philly's We Run the Streets as they were shooting a video in North Philly.

When Whack was 15, then known as, she and her mother happened to drive by

"She circled the block real slow and she gave me that time. I didn't really give her an answer. But a mother knows her child," explained Whack, who then hopped out of the car to perform a freestyle for the small crowd.

The video went viral and put her on the map in Philly's underground rap scene.



Teen Vogue's article notes that "there hasn’t been any rapper from the city to reach superstardom since Meek Mill's rise to fame nearly a decade ago."



"Girl, I’ll fight somebody over Philly," Whack says in the article. "I like being the underdog. I like the work. I like the responsibility. Y'all ain’t doing it, so I’ma do it."



Teen Vogue calls Whack's long-term goal to build up Philadelphia's music scene "a lifelong passion project that she thinks about every day."

Whack hopes to turn the city into a hub for fostering and retaining talent. Recently, as part of the Vans "Give a Band!" program, the Philadelphia native gave grants to the music programs at five School District of Philadelphia high schools.

The full interview can be read online at Teen Vogue.