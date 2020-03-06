Lil Uzi Vert surprise drops long-awaited album 'Eternal Atake'

North Philly native Lil Uzi Vert dropped his new album "Eternal Atake" on Friday without warning, surprising fans with the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's "Luv is Rage 2."

"Eternal Atake" is finally available for full streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. The 18-track album includes Uzi's previously released singles "Futsal Shuffle 2020," and "That Way."

Uzi announced the album's completion in December 2018, but stalled its official release and never told fans when it was coming out. In the meantime, non-album tracks "Sanguine Paradise," "That's A Rack," and "New Patek," were widely celebrated by listeners.

Before the album dropped, Uzi released both the tracklist and a video for the album's title track "Baby Pluto," which you can watch below.

He also changed the bio on his very active Twitter profile to "CALL ME BABY PLUTOOOO" and seems to be taking on the name as an alter-ego. He doesn't reveal much about the persona other than the character is a 25-year-old virgin.

In the "short film," Baby Pluto encounters UFOs, women wearing flower crowns, and giant stone statues resembling the ones on Easter Island.

Prior to the "Eternal Atake" release, Uzi posted three different potential album covers Tuesday and asked fans to vote on which one they wanted through a Twitter poll.Uzi seems to have gone with the most popular image: The backs of three feminine-looking aliens waving to a UFO while standing on a planet decorated with Easter Island heads.

Arguably Uzi's best known song, "XO Tour Llif3," has more than 1 billion streams on Spotify and features the well-known chorus, "Push me to the edge/All my friends are dead."

You can listen to the Spotify stream below.