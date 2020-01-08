More Culture:

January 08, 2020

Lil Uzi Vert drops 'Futsal Shuffle 2020' music video, shows off his dance

The North Philly rapper and friends hype up Uzi's soccer-inspired moves

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rappers
Futsal Shuffle Uzi Vert LIL UZI VERT/Youtube

Lil Uzi Vert continues campaign to make his Futsal Shuffle dance go viral with new video for his track, 'Futsal Shuffle 2020.'

Philadelphia-bred rapper Lil Uzi Vert has finally dropped the video for "Futsal Shuffle 2020,” the official visual showcase for his latest single and self-made viral dance.

The video released Monday shows Uzi – decked out in Rihanna merch head to toe – and friends demonstrating the "Futsal Shuffle" dance in warehouses, in front of graffiti, on rooftops, and against the New York City skyline. It also includes footage of a female anime character joining in the dance as well.

In November the 25-year-old rapper first posted the dance to social media, filming himself doing the moves and saying the Futsal would "take over 2020." The name of the song/dance references an indoor soccer game from which the dance style takes inspiration.

Following the posts, the single "Futsal Shuffle 2020" dropped mid-December, becoming Uzi’s highest-charting song as a lead act. The single debuted at the No. 5 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, where “XO Tour Llif3,” one of Uzi’s older tracks, peaked a No.7, according to Complex

The single was Uzi’s fourth of the year, following popular tracks “Sanguine Paradise,” “That’s a Rack,” and “Free Uzi.” 

Since posting the dance, Uzi reposted videos of dozens of his fans mimicking the dance on his twitter.

However, it might be more likely Uzi hopes for the dance to break into Tik Tok, where one of the most popular posting styles is users filming themselves dancing. Indie artist Tame Impala’s song "The Less I Know the Better," recently went platinum as a result of the song going viral on Tik Tok

Uzi’s next album to follow 2017’s "Luv is Rage 2,"will to be “Eternal Atake.” The album has been delayed over issues with labels and music leaks, and it currently does not have a release date. Complex Mag reported, the "unreleased" album has also come under fire for its artwork, which draws inspiration from the infamous “Heaven’s Gate” cult, a Christian-UFO cult that was based near San Diego, California. 

Uzi will be performing at Coachella 2020, along with artists Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, 100 Gecs, Rex Orange County, Alex G, and others.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rappers Philadelphia Rap Hip hop Francisville Lil Uzi Vert

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Quarterback
010820CarsonWentzJoshMcCown

Natural Disasters

Sixers' Ben Simmons laments 'terrifying' destruction of Australia wildfires
Ben Simmons Australia

Children's Health

Children who watch healthy cooking shows are more likely to eat nutritious foods, study says
Cooking shows healthy food children

Eagles

Doug Pederson says Mike Groh and Carson Walch will be back with Eagles, dodgy on Jim Schwartz
Jim-Schwartz_010820_usat

Restaurants

Fast-casual restaurant Dig to open its first Philly location
Dig Philly

Family-Friendly

Getaway at the Greenhouse returns with summer-inspired programming
Getaway at the Greenhouse in Fairmount Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved