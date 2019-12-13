More Culture:

December 13, 2019

Lil Uzi Vert finally releases lead single from Eternal Atake, 'Futsal Shuffle 2020', with a dance

The Philly rapper's long-teased album still doesn't have a release date, but it has at least one song

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rappers
Lil Uzi Vert futsal shuffle Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert released the lead single from his long-awaited album "Eternal Atake", called "Futsal Shuffle 2020".

Days after Thanksgiving, Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert shared a video snippet on Twitter in which he performed what he called a new dance move to accompany an upcoming song. The dance had a mini-viral moment, with Uzi retweeting almost anyone who tried to mimic the move. Now, two weeks later, the song itself has arrived.

MORE: Sixers playoff series is backdrop for 'Uncut Gems' starring Adam Sandler

The song, which is the lead single from Uzi's long-awaited album "Eternal Atake", is called "Futsal Shuffle 2020", a reference to the popular small-form, five-a-side variant of soccer, and also obviously to the first year of the new decade.

You can listen to the song below:

And here's the dance, if you'd like to try it yourself:

"Eternal Atake" has experienced its share of mystery and delay over the course of 2019. Uzi began the year by claiming he was done with music after some back-and-forth drama with label Atlantic Records, then released a trio of well-received tracks between the end of March and the middle of April.

Uzi then said in early June that his album was "coming soon", before reversing course weeks later and admitting he didn't know when the album would drop.

MORE CULTURE: There's now a Spanish grocery store in Reading Terminal Market

Uzi, 25, hails from Philly's Francisville neighborhood, and stormed into the mainstream in 2017 with his breakout single "XO Tour Llif3", which has racked up more than 1.1 billion streams on Spotify since its release.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rappers Francisville Rap Hip-hop Lil Uzi Vert Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Joel Embiid responds to criticism from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
3_Joel_Embiid_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Movies

Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry
Clerks National Film Registry

Prevention

Marijuana may delay fetal growth during pregnancy, study finds
Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks
121219CarsonWentz3

Food & Drink

Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.
Dogfish Troegs Brewery tours ranked

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 14-15
Weekend events roundup Dec. 14-Dec. 15 in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved