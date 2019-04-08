More Culture:

April 08, 2019

Lil Uzi Vert's label says two singles from 'Eternal Atake' are dropping 'soon'

'Sanguine Paradise' and 'That's A Rack' are expected to be on the Philly rapper's forthcoming album

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Lil Uzi Vert
lil uzi vert hack eternal atake Erika Reinsel/for PhillyVoice

The new album from Lil Uzi Vert, the Philly rapper above performing at Made in America 2018, was the target of a hacker. According to reports, members of Discord paid a hacker to obtain and release at least one track from Uzi Vert's forthcoming album 'Eternal Atake.' The song 'Money Keep Coming' has been post online.

If you've been following the drama surrounding Lil Uzi Vert's forthcoming album "Eternal Atake," the announcement on Monday is a big development.

Amid some public drama between the Philly rapper and record label Generation Now (part of Atlantic Records), it looks like two singles will be dropping "soon," according to producer DJ Drama, also a Philly native and one of the founders of Generation Now.

The new Uzi Vert songs are titled "Sanguine Paradise" and "That's A Rack."

LATEST: Lil Uzi Vert song from new album 'Eternal Atake' released by hacker

Drama, who's been involved in some of the back-and-forth with Uzi, put an announcement on his Instagram on Monday, saying the two tracks would be available on all streaming platforms soon. 

Hot New Hip Hop reported the songs will come out on Monday, however that has not yet been officially confirmed.

As of Monday afternoon, Uzi has yet to comment on the announcement.

This is all comes only a couple months after Uzi said he was quitting music for good; he dropped the surprise single "Free Uzi;" the single was removed due to licensing issues; hackers leaked the song "Money Keep Coming" from "Eternal Atake," and Uzi went public with his desire to renegotiate his record contract. What a year.

