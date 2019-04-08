Lil Uzi Vert's label says two singles from 'Eternal Atake' are dropping 'soon'

If you've been following the drama surrounding Lil Uzi Vert's forthcoming album "Eternal Atake," the announcement on Monday is a big development.

Amid some public drama between the Philly rapper and record label Generation Now (part of Atlantic Records), it looks like two singles will be dropping "soon," according to producer DJ Drama, also a Philly native and one of the founders of Generation Now.

The new Uzi Vert songs are titled "Sanguine Paradise" and "That's A Rack."

Drama, who's been involved in some of the back-and-forth with Uzi, put an announcement on his Instagram on Monday, saying the two tracks would be available on all streaming platforms soon.

Hot New Hip Hop reported the songs will come out on Monday, however that has not yet been officially confirmed.

As of Monday afternoon, Uzi has yet to comment on the announcement.

This is all comes only a couple months after Uzi said he was quitting music for good; he dropped the surprise single "Free Uzi;" the single was removed due to licensing issues; hackers leaked the song "Money Keep Coming" from "Eternal Atake," and Uzi went public with his desire to renegotiate his record contract. What a year.

