September 18, 2019

GQ features Lil Uzi Vert's Instagram, every-day essentials in new profile

By Emily Rolen
In a feature with GQ magazine, Lil Uzi Vert talks about his Instagram photos and most essential items.

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert just got a large feature in GQ — and it's all about his stuff.

Uzi has been known to be very into fashion. He's often posting saturated, hyper-stylized photos on Instagram of fit-pics, or photos that showcase his loud outfits. They're truly works of art.

"When it comes to fit pics, Lil Uzi Vert takes them like the rest of us: He stands in front of an aesthetically complimentary background (maybe a bunch of shrubbery, maybe the stairs leading up to a private jet), one of his homies (always the tall one, for the angles) flicks him up, and Uzi presses post, no caption needed," the piece reads. 

For Uzi, the photos are almost synonymous with high art, he told GQ. The first photo is a full-body pic with a complimentary (or directly opposing) background that showcases the bags, the prints, the jewelry. The photos that follow when you scroll are close-ups featuring each item; could be bags, watches, hats, sunglasses, patterned socks. 

In the piece, titled "The Enormous Appetites of Lil Uzi Vert," GQ reported that since last year, the musician has amassed a collection of at least 200 purses and bags.

“Lil Uzi isn't even human. To me he is an Impressionist painter replacing pigments with readymade brands and clothes," American fashion design Virgil Abloh said.

In a video accompanying the profile, Uzi goes through his 10 essential daily items, which includes a special kind of toothpaste, colon (which he may apply four times in a day), and a whole lot of white T-shirts.

