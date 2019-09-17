Taylor Swift's international tour includes just two U.S. dates – but each concert will be a two-day festival

Taylor Swift's unconventional tour schedule for her recently-released "Lover" album, which will only include two stops in the U.S., the singer announced Tuesday.

But those U.S. shows will be entire two-day festivals instead of two-hour shows.

Swift said she wants to channel "open fields," "sunsets," and "summer," so along with eight international stops in Europe, there will be stops on the East and West coasts — each for two days — that she's calling Lover Fest East + West.

The first U.S. date will make Swift the first woman to ever open an NFL stadium with inaugural events. Lover Fest West will be held on July 25 and 26 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. The next weekend, on July 31 and Aug. 1, she'll be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for Lover Fest East.

Here are the international stops:

June 20: Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium) June 24: The Waldbühne (Berlin) June 26: Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway) July 1: Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark) July 3: Open'er Festival (Gdynia, Poland) July 5: Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France) July 9: NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal) July 18: Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

And while the festival means there will only be four days that fans can see Swift perform in the near future, her website is calling the festival "Taylor Swift and Friends," which almost definitely means other artists will be performing.

No other artists were announced or confirmed during Tuesday's announcement.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 17.

