September 25, 2019

Lil Uzi Vert's '6 Min Freestyle' leaked online

The unofficially named track could be off of 'Eternal Atake,' despite months without an update on the forthcoming album

By Emily Rolen
A six-minute freestyle from Lil Uzi Vert just leaked on Reddit. The track could be off of his yet-to-be-released album "Eternal Atake."

A vaulted Lil Uzi Vert freestyle just leaked online and it could be from his highly-anticipated "Eternal Atake" album. 

The Philly musician is basically just rapping for an entire six minutes, hence the speculation the real name of the freestyle is "Flexin Real Hard." Other fans on Reddit are saying it's called "Cutting My Wrists." 

Some are also saying the recent drop is actually a new iteration of an older leak (which you can listen to here) that dropped in November 2018, when the album would have been in its early stages.

Here's the new leak, via Strapped on Reddit.

Uzi's mysterious and long-awaited album is supposedly finished, but there haven't been any announcements about its release date in months.

In April, Uzi and his record label Generation Now, under Atlantic Records, were in the midst of a very public dispute over his contract, which was tying up the album's production. Uzi claimed he was being financially and artistically "exploited" under the label run by Philly native DJ Drama. Regardless, he told a crowd in Miami he's been finished with the album since May. 

After some hackers leaked a few tracks off "Eternal Atake," Uzi made a few misleading promises, and then he admitted he actually has no idea what's happening with the album. So we're still in the dark. 

He did, however, recently say that his fashion is a lot better than his music. So there's that.

