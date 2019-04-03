More Culture:

April 03, 2019

Lil Uzi Vert song from new album 'Eternal Atake' released by hacker

Discord users crowdfunded more than $1,000 to buy the track 'Money Keep Coming'

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rappers
lil uzi vert hack eternal atake Erika Reinsel/for PhillyVoice

The new album from Lil Uzi Vert, the Philly rapper above performing at Made in America 2018, was the target of a hacker. According to reports, members of Discord paid a hacker to obtain and release at least one track from Uzi Vert's forthcoming album 'Eternal Atake.' The song 'Money Keep Coming' has been post online.

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert briefly quit music, semi-officially released a new single "Free Uzi" before it was taken down due to copyright concerns, is center stage in an ongoing and public dispute with his label Generation Now, and has been sitting on his forthcoming album "Eternal Atake" for months. 

He's had quite a year.

LATEST: Lil Uzi Vert wants to renegotiate contract amid label drama, 'Free Uzi' pulled from streaming services

Now, hackers reportedly are leaking tracks from "Eternal Atake" via a crowdfunding effort among Discord users. Members of the channel, which is typically used as a message board for video gamers, paid hackers $1,250 on Sunday to release "Money Keep Coming," which Uzi has previously performed and alluded to being on his new album.

Fader reported the hacker responsible is allegedly a Discord user called SpirDark, who was responsible for leaking Uzi's music in 2016 and some Frank Ocean music in February. 

"Eternal Atake" reportedly has been finished since December, and there's been a whole lot of drama surrounding its release. But regardless, fans have been waiting on it for more than two years.

Now, the leaks may push back the album release date even further. In an Instagram story on Sunday that has since been deleted, the rapper said, "Everytime something leak you know everything takes longer .... so have fun."  

A representative from Generation Now, Uzi Vert's label under Atlantic Records, told Fader "It doesn't affect anything at all. When Uzi turns the album in, we will put it out." 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rappers Philadelphia Hackers Lil Uzi Vert Leaks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are (mostly) on top of the baseball world
Bryce-Harper-Jean-Segura_040319_Phillies

Courts

Video shows New Jersey cop – now sentenced to 5 years in prison – hitting suicidal man in hospital bed
Ruben McAusland Patterson cop assault

Entertainment

Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms
Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Nationals fans' bark is worse than their bite as Bryce Harper returns
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_040219_usat

Healthy Eating

Holy guacamole: U.S. will run out of avocados – quickly – if Trump closes Mexican border
avocado pexels

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved