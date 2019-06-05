More Culture:

June 05, 2019

Lil Uzi Vert says album 'Eternal Atake' coming in two weeks

After public drama with his record label, copyright concerns, leaks, and two singles — North Philly rapper claims it's ready

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Lil Uzi Vert
0605_Lil Uzi Vert Matt Crossick/PA Images/SIPA USA

Lil Uzi Vert, above seen performing in London, teased that he'll be releasing his album "Eternal Atake" in two weeks.

Lil Uzi Vert's forthcoming album "Eternal Atake" has become something of an urban legend.

The Philly rapper has been promoting this album for what seems like lifetimes, but Uzi may have just given a legitimate timeframe for when it'll drop.

LATEST: Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'

In a video originally posted to Reddit on Tuesday, a fan asked Uzi Vert if the album is coming soon, and he responded with "two weeks." 

"Album coming soon," he said. "Two weeks."

The last time the rapper talked about his latest project was last month at the Rolling Loud Miami Festival. In between songs, he told the crowd that "Eternal Atake" was finally finished.

"I ain’t gonna lie, the other night, I finished the last song to the album. Are you ready for my album?!" he said.

In April two singles expected to be on the album, "That's a Rack" and "Sanguine Paradise," dropped. That same month, hackers were leaking tracks off the record via a crowdfunding site, which supposedly pushed back the release date.

Uzi also tried to release a single "Free Uzi," but it was taken down due to copyright concerns shortly after. He's also been going through some very public drama with his record label, who have been giving mixed messages about the album release date.

Release the album, Uzi. It's time.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Lil Uzi Vert Philadelphia Rappers Hip-hop Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers draft workout notes: Carsen Edwards unfazed by height concerns heading into NBA
060519-CarsenEdwards-USAToday

Investigations

Allentown woman reportedly dies at Dominican Republic hotel, days before couple found dead at same hotel
Dominican Republic hotel allentown woman

Fashion

The place to go to make prom dreams out of simple cloth
Carroll - Fabric Row during prom season

Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham says 2019 is a 'double-digit year'
032519BrandonGraham

Senior Health

Philadelphia is home to six of the worst nursing homes in the U.S.
Worst nursing homes Philadelphia

Courts

The 'Swiss Cheese Pervert' breaks his silence on a life of infamy
Christopher Pagano Swiss Cheese Pervert 06042019

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved