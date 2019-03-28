More Culture:

March 28, 2019

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert releases new song two months after saying he’s done with music

Record label said the new track is an unofficial leak, but the artist says otherwise

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Lil Uzi Vert Matt Crossick/PA Images/SIPA USA

Lil Uzi Vert performing on the third day of the Wireless Festival, in Finsbury Park, north London.

Well, that was fast.

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert released a new song Thursday, titled “Free Uzi”, less than two months after declaring he was done with music.

You can listen to the new song, which contains NSFW lyrics, below:

As of 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening, the song hadn't been released on streaming services, and a representative for Atlantic Records told Pitchfork the track was a leak, and was not official.

MORE CULTURE: Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead

But Vert himself took to his personal Instagram with a different message, posting the associated cover art and then a video captioned “Free Uzi out now.”

View this post on Instagram

Free Uzi out now.

A post shared by 16 (@liluzivert) on

Last month, Vert told DJ Akademiks he wanted Atlantic Records to “respect him”. His long-rumored forthcoming album, “Eternal Atake”, was expected to be released in 2019 before Vert said he was quitting music.

Vert's most recent official release was the single "New Patek", which was released last September.

The future of his next album, and of Vert’s career, remains unclear.

