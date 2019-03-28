Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert releases new song two months after saying he’s done with music

Well, that was fast.

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert released a new song Thursday, titled “Free Uzi”, less than two months after declaring he was done with music.

You can listen to the new song, which contains NSFW lyrics, below:

As of 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening, the song hadn't been released on streaming services, and a representative for Atlantic Records told Pitchfork the track was a leak, and was not official.

But Vert himself took to his personal Instagram with a different message, posting the associated cover art and then a video captioned “Free Uzi out now.”

Last month, Vert told DJ Akademiks he wanted Atlantic Records to “respect him”. His long-rumored forthcoming album, “Eternal Atake”, was expected to be released in 2019 before Vert said he was quitting music.

Vert's most recent official release was the single "New Patek", which was released last September.

The future of his next album, and of Vert’s career, remains unclear.

