March 25, 2019

Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead

Akeem Mickens was known for his lyrics and delivery; Kendrick Lamar and Lloyd Banks were among those noting his passing on Monday

By Emily Rolen
Philly battle rap legend Tech 9 is dead, according to multiple sources.

Philadelphia battle rapper Tech 9 reportedly has died, according to friends of the artist.

Tech 9, whose real name was Akeem Mickens, was a pioneer of the battle rap scene, making a name for himself over the last decade competing in more than two dozen battles. 

The cause of death has not yet been released, XXL Mag reported.

Philly rapper Buttah Madison confirmed the news on Facebook Monday morning. 

The Source described Mickens as a pioneer in rap battle culture for both his lyrics and delivery. Later in his career, Mickens worked as a commentator on the popular show "Champion," cementing him as a leader and voice in the community. 

Other rappers and musicians offered their condolences Monday morning, including Kendrick Lamar and Lloyd Banks. 

