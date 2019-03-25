Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead

March 25, 2019
Philadelphia battle rapper Tech 9 reportedly has died, according to friends of the artist.
Tech 9, whose real name was Akeem Mickens, was a pioneer of the battle rap scene, making a name for himself over the last decade competing in more than two dozen battles.
The cause of death has not yet been released, XXL Mag reported.
Philly rapper Buttah Madison confirmed the news on Facebook Monday morning.
The Source described Mickens as a pioneer in rap battle culture for both his lyrics and delivery. Later in his career, Mickens worked as a commentator on the popular show "Champion," cementing him as a leader and voice in the community.
Other rappers and musicians offered their condolences Monday morning, including Kendrick Lamar and Lloyd Banks.
Battle rap is more than a culture we are a family and today we lost a big part of our tree 😢😢😢 RIP to my man Tech 9 one of the best performers and crowd controllers in battle rap history my condolences goes out to his family and friends smh 😔😔😢 pic.twitter.com/VCYsSdda81— TwiZzaveli (@ThisIsTwiZz) March 25, 2019
THEY SAY MY FACE DONT LOOK THE SAME WITH THE STOCK-— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 25, 2019
Condolences to the family of the late great Tech9 of philly. Rest well.
Damn. RIP Tech 9 🙏🏾.— Chill Moody (@ChillMoody) March 25, 2019
Battle rap legend. Nobody had a style like bul.
Rest In Peace to the Philadelphia legend Tech 9— Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 25, 2019
From the whole KOTD family,— King Of The Dot (@KingOfTheDot) March 25, 2019
Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to Tech 9’s family and friends.
He was a pioneer, a legend & a true champion #RIPTECH9 🙏❤️
