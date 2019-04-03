More News:

April 03, 2019

Tech 9 was to be arraigned on child porn charges the day after his death

Akhiym Mickens, the Philly battle rapper who died March 24, was charged with possessing child pornography, indecent assault, and more

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Investigations
tech 9 child porn charges Photo courtesy/Instagram

Tech 9, the Philly battle rapper whose real name was Akhiym Mickens, was due to be arraigned on child pornography charges and related offenses in Common Pleas Court the day after he was found dead on March 24.

More questions surrounding the death of Tech 9 are emerging this week, as records show the Philly battle rapper was due in court to be arraigned on child pornography charges the day after his death.

Philly Mag first reported that the 32-year-old Germantown man, whose real name was Akhiym Mickens, had been scheduled to be arraigned on March 25 in Common Pleas Court.

Court documents confirm that Mickens had been arrested Jan. 5 and charged with unlawful sexual contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors, harassment, possession of child pornography, and other offenses. 

PhillyMag obtained police reports that showed the allegations involved the daughter of a woman Mickens was dating.

At his preliminary hearing on March 12, Mickens was held for trial on the child pornography charge and related offenses. The judge at that hearing also disposed of two indecent assault charges against Mickens, including one for the indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

On March 25, Mickens was scheduled to be formally arraigned on charges at 11 a.m. before Trial Commissioner Linda Mariani, and a pre-trial conference was on the docket with Common Pleas Judge Robert P. Coleman at 9 a.m. on April 16, court documents state.

We have reached out to Mickens' court-appointed attorney and the District Attorney's office for comment and will update this story when we hear back. 

Mickens' official cause of death, as of April 3, has not yet been determined. Results of the blood and toxicology reports are still pending, as per the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Tech 9's death sparked an outpouring among his fans and supporters, who lauded the Philly battle rapper as a pioneer of the hip-hop genre in Philadelphia and beyond. A GoFundMe created by Mickens' father, Mark Anthony Mickens, had raised more than $28,000 to cover funeral expenses. And a vigil was held in Germantown to honor Tech 9 on March 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Investigations Philadelphia Musicians Rappers Music Hip-hop Child Pornography Germantown Crime

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Nationals fans' bark is worse than their bite as Bryce Harper returns
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_040219_usat

Courts

Video shows New Jersey cop – now sentenced to 5 years in prison – hitting suicidal man in hospital bed
Ruben McAusland Patterson cop assault

Entertainment

Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms
Hulu and Amazon in April: Everything to watch on the streaming platforms

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040119EdOliver

Healthy Eating

Holy guacamole: U.S. will run out of avocados – quickly – if Trump closes Mexican border
avocado pexels

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved