Tech 9's friends, fans invited to Germantown vigil to honor battle rapper's legacy

March 26, 2019
Following the news that Philly battle rapper Tech 9 died Monday, his supporters have organized a vigil in Germantown to honor the rapper's pioneering legacy.
The official cause of death has not yet been determined, however friends and family are reporting Tech 9's passing was sudden and, according to a social media post by the rapper's father Mark Mickens, "caught us all off guard." Tech 9's real name was Akhiym Mickens.
Friend of Tech 9 and fellow Philly rapper Buttah From Da Block first confirmed the news of his death to XXL Mag on Monday morning. He announced on Twitter the vigil will be held at Happy Hollow Playground on Wayne Avenue at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
"I just wanted to say my brother Tech 9 was a true inspiration of change from battling on street corners to one of the most respected analysts ever," Buttah told PhillyVoice on Tuesday. "He will be truly missed. We all took a loss with his passing. Pray for the family. Pray for peace."
To all who want to show respects to my brother @Therealtech9 we are having a vigil for him at Happy Hollow Playground In Germantown Off Of Wayne Avenue and Logan St Tonight at 7pm The Exact address is 4800 Wayne Avenue Philadelphia pa 19144. Bring Red & Black Balloons If U R Able pic.twitter.com/vEa0lCeRr1— Buttah From Da Block (@OfficialButtah) March 26, 2019
In a Facebook post, the elder Mickens asked the community for help paying Tech 9's funeral expenses.
"It is with heavy heart that I have to come to the facebook community for support in burying my son Akhiym Mickens aka Technine who passed away suddenly on March 25th 2019," he wrote. "The news of this has (devastated) our family and has caught us all off guard. None of us are prepared for death when it calls but have to make peace with it when it happens. I have witnessed a great out pouring of condolences and well wishes on social media from his friends and associates so I ask you all to kindly help in our time of need."
Mickens is accepting donations via a Facebook fundraiser campaign. By Tuesday afternoon, the page had already raised more than $3,500.
Messages of condolences kept rolling in Tuesday afternoon. Rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Lupe Fiasco and Meek Mill shared on social media about the late rapper's legacy and contributions to the battle rap community.
Some of his supporters are even rallying for Philadelphia to name a commemorative street or day in honor of Tech 9.
Let's get the ball rolling! Send your emails to the Gov officials in Philly to commemorate Techs legacy with a street or official day. I suggested Wayne ave. I think we can make this happen for his immediate family to see how much love we have for Tech!👉🏽 james.kenney@phila.gov— RIP TECH #CHAMPION4EVER (@MATHHOFFA) March 26, 2019
Rip Tech 9...one of the most entertaining battle rappers.— “DROGAS WAVE” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) March 25, 2019
Condolences to his family and friends.
May God have mercy on his soul.
THEY SAY MY FACE DONT LOOK THE SAME WITH THE STOCK-— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 25, 2019
Condolences to the family of the late great Tech9 of philly. Rest well.
I know to the world battle rap don’t mean much but if you’re a battle rapper reading this tweet..— LONG LIVE TECH9‼️ (@damnimwild) March 25, 2019
Y’all stars to us. Y’all are fuckin celebrities. I appreciate all of y’all. I love what y’all add to my life. Thank you. Tired of crying fam.. #restupTech
What you calling ya mans for? I’m the one they come get!!!! Lol #riptech9— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 26, 2019
With The Passing Of @Therealtech9 The Family Urges Everyone To Stay Strong and Pray. Answers As To Why This Brother/Father/Friend/Son/ Has Been suddenly taken away from us will Emerge His Father Has Created a @gofundme and is waiting for it to be approved More Details Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/NCW7glkGTz— Buttah From Da Block (@OfficialButtah) March 25, 2019
