More Culture:

March 26, 2019

Tech 9's friends, fans invited to Germantown vigil to honor battle rapper's legacy

Philly native died Monday and the outpouring of support continues

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Rappers
Tech 9 philly rapper Photo courtesy/Tech 9 on Instagram

Philly battle rap legend Tech 9 is dead, according to multiple sources.

Following the news that Philly battle rapper Tech 9 died Monday, his supporters have organized a vigil in Germantown to honor the rapper's pioneering legacy.

The official cause of death has not yet been determined, however friends and family are reporting Tech 9's passing was sudden and, according to a social media post by the rapper's father Mark Mickens, "caught us all off guard." Tech 9's real name was Akhiym Mickens.

MORE: Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead

Friend of Tech 9 and fellow Philly rapper Buttah From Da Block first confirmed the news of his death to XXL Mag on Monday morning. He announced on Twitter the vigil will be held at Happy Hollow Playground on Wayne Avenue at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. 

"I just wanted to say my brother Tech 9 was a true inspiration of change from battling on street corners to one of the most respected analysts ever," Buttah told PhillyVoice on Tuesday. "He will be truly missed. We all took a loss with his passing. Pray for the family. Pray for peace."

In a Facebook post, the elder Mickens asked the community for help paying Tech 9's funeral expenses.

"It is with heavy heart that I have to come to the facebook community for support in burying my son Akhiym Mickens aka Technine who passed away suddenly on March 25th 2019," he wrote. "The news of this has (devastated) our family and has caught us all off guard. None of us are prepared for death when it calls but have to make peace with it when it happens. I have witnessed a great out pouring of condolences and well wishes on social media from his friends and associates so I ask you all to kindly help in our time of need."

Mickens is accepting donations via a Facebook fundraiser campaignBy Tuesday afternoon, the page had already raised more than $3,500.

Messages of condolences kept rolling in Tuesday afternoon. Rappers like Kendrick Lamar, Lupe Fiasco and Meek Mill shared on social media about the late rapper's legacy and contributions to the battle rap community. 

Some of his supporters are even rallying for Philadelphia to name a commemorative street or day in honor of Tech 9. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Rappers Philadelphia Germantown Musicians

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Soooooo, are the Eagles going to add a good running back or not?
030619HowieRoseman

Music

Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead
Tech 9 philly rapper

Development

$50M esports arena to be built in South Philly
esports south philly

Phillies

Is this the Phillies 2019 Opening Day lineup?
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Breweries

Aaron Nola partners with Yuengling
Aaron Nola Phillies Yuengling beer deal 03252019

Food & Drink

Old City's Shane Confectionery offering buttercream egg decorating classes
Shane Confectionery Buttercream Easter Egg

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved