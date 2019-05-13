Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert told the crowd at Rolling Loud Miami Festival on Sunday night that he was finished recording for his second album, "Eternal Atake."

Video of the Philly rapper making the announcement at the concert was posted to an unofficial fanpage Instagram account with the caption, "Uzi said he 'finished the last song to the album'!"

In the video the Philly rapper tells the crowd, "I ain't gonna lie. The other night I finished the last song to the album." Then he exclaims, "Are you ready for my album?" The crowd cheers excitedly before Lil Uzi shouts, "OK, bye," and walks off stage.

"Eternal Atake" was announced in July 2018. Lil Uzi said in December that the album was finished, but in January, amid issues between the rapper and his record label Generation Now, also out of Philly, Lil Uzi proclaimed on Instagram that he was done with music and he had "deleted everything" he had been working on.



Despite that, new music from the rapper, titled "Free Uzi," surfaced in March (Generation Now said the track was leaked at the time). Then in early April hackers reportedly obtained and posted online his song "Money Keep Coming," before authorized releases days later of "That's a Rack," and "Sanguine Paradise."

"Eternal Atake" is expected for release later this year.





