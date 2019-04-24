More Culture:

April 24, 2019

Lil Uzi Vert releases video for 'That's A Rack'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Hip-hop
Lil Uzi Vert Generation Now Erika Reinsel/for PhillyVoice

Lil Uzi Vert, seen here performing at the 2018 Made in American Festival, reportedly is feuding with his record label, Generation Now. Last week, Uzi Vert unexpectedly released the song 'Free Uzi.'

A year filled with drama for Philly-born rapper Lil Uzi Vert is finally giving way to some above-board music.

On Wednesday morning, Lil Uzi released the music video for "That's A Rack," one of two tracks he debuted at the beginning of April.

Directed by Daps, the video features Uzi in a warehouse with a string orchestra of naked women, who surround him as he dances atop a piano. The women, suddenly covered in blue paint, then stretch and pose. (Note: Video contains explicit language and graphic scenes). 

The 24-year-old rapper threatened to quit music back in January amid an ongoing dispute with label Generation Now, which was started by Philly's DJ Drama and is part of Atlantic Records.

When Uzi leaked the song "Free Uzi" in March, the track was subsequently pulled from streaming services Tidal and Apple Music.

The rapper's forthcoming album, "Eternal Atake," has been finished since December, but Uzi has claimed Generation Now is stalling its release. He's since been aligned with Jay-Z's Roc Nation label, though he remains tied to his current deal.

A release date for "Eternal Atake" is still unknown, but the album is expected out this year.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Music Hip-hop Philadelphia Lil Uzi Vert Rappers

