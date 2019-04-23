Bruce Springsteen teases possible upcoming album on social media

Five years have passed since Bruce Springsteen last released a new album, but speculation is building that he's getting ready for his next release this year.

Fans of The Boss are debating the meaning of two images of trees posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts this week.





Some initially wondered whether the New Jersey icon simply was recognizing Earth Day on Monday. When the second photo came on Tuesday, the buzz continued with reason to believe the posts are linked to a forthcoming project.

One Italian source even claimed to have insider information on release dates, including a single coming this week.

The past few years have been dominated by touring, a book release and an extended Broadway residency for Springsteen, who told fans late last year that there would be no tours in 2019.

In December, Springsteen indicated that his next album would be a solo project with a singer-songwriter focus, with work on the project dating back to 2012, before the release of 2014's "High Hopes."

It's hard to say what the trees are supposed to mean, but as long as there's new music involved, fans will be happy to have it as soon as possible.