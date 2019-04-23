More Culture:

April 23, 2019

Bruce Springsteen teases possible upcoming album on social media

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Albums
Bruce Springsteen new album Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK

Bruce Springsteen is seen here performing during the 2018 Tony Awards in New York. Springsteen fans are speculating the singer could be releasing a new album soon following two cryptic posts to his social media accounts.

Five years have passed since Bruce Springsteen last released a new album, but speculation is building that he's getting ready for his next release this year.

Fans of The Boss are debating the meaning of two images of trees posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts this week.


Some initially wondered whether the New Jersey icon simply was recognizing Earth Day on Monday. When the second photo came on Tuesday, the buzz continued with reason to believe the posts are linked to a forthcoming project. 

One Italian source even claimed to have insider information on release dates, including a single coming this week. 

The past few years have been dominated by touring, a book release and an extended Broadway residency for Springsteen, who told fans late last year that there would be no tours in 2019. 

View this post on Instagram

A statement from Bruce.

A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) on

In December, Springsteen indicated that his next album would be a solo project with a singer-songwriter focus, with work on the project dating back to 2012, before the release of 2014's "High Hopes."

It's hard to say what the trees are supposed to mean, but as long as there's new music involved, fans will be happy to have it as soon as possible. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Albums United States New Jersey Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board
020217JoeDouglas

Children's Health

World's first malaria vaccine program launched in Africa
malaria vaccine program africa

Odd News

Philly parents-to-be roasted for oblivious Meal Train campaign
Meal Train homepage

Sixers

What they're saying: The Nets are extremely salty about officiating in Sixers series
042219-JarrettAllen-USAToday

Movies

Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

Adult Health

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds
skipping breakfast death

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved