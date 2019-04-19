Lil Dicky drops 'Earth' video feat. Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and more stars

Lil Dicky, rapper and comedian from Cheltenham Township, dropped his star-studded music video "Earth" on Friday.

It features Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart (as Kanye West), Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and other celebrities. Lil Dicky recruited more than 30 big-name stars to appear in the six-minute animated video.

Both the video and (incredibly catchy) song, released a few days before Earth Day, are part of a larger initiative focusing on bringing awareness to climate change.

Net profits from "Earth" and "Earth"-related merchandise will be distributed to nonprofits implementing solutions to climate change, identified by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.



You can watch the video below, and try to figure out which animals are which stars. Fair warning though that while it's animated, this is Lil Dicky, so it's NSFW.





