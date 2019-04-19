More Culture:

April 19, 2019

Lil Dicky drops 'Earth' video feat. Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and more stars

The rapper and comedian from Cheltenham Township is bringing awareness to climate change for Earth Day

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Music
Lil Dicky drops 'Earth' video feat. Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and more stars

Lil Dicky's new "Earth" video feat. Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio and a whole lot of other stars. The six-minute animated video aims to bring attention to climate change.

Lil Dicky, rapper and comedian from Cheltenham Township, dropped his star-studded music video "Earth" on Friday.

It features Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart (as Kanye West), Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and other celebrities. Lil Dicky recruited more than 30 big-name stars to appear in the six-minute animated video.

Both the video and (incredibly catchy) song, released a few days before Earth Day, are part of a larger initiative focusing on bringing awareness to climate change.

Net profits from "Earth" and "Earth"-related merchandise will be distributed to nonprofits implementing solutions to climate change, identified by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

You can watch the video below, and try to figure out which animals are which stars. Fair warning though that while it's animated, this is Lil Dicky, so it's NSFW.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

