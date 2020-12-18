PREIT ceding control of Philly's Fashion District as part of restructuring plan

Primary control of the Fashion District is being transferred between its co-owners, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is ceding control of the Philadelphia shopping mall to its California-based business partner, Macerich Co., beginning Jan. 1.

As part of the deal, Macerich paid off $100 million of the $301 million PREIT owes in property debt to Wells Fargo, according to the Inquirer. PREIT, which emerged from bankruptcy last week, will surrender control of most major operations, though the companies will retain their 50/50 partnership.