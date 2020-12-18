More Health:

December 18, 2020

FDA set to authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The decision comes less than a week after the regulatory agency gave Pfizer's coronavirus shot the green light.

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
An FDA advisory committee voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine receive an emergency use authorization for people ages 18 and older. The regulatory agency says it is working to grant it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed Moderna that it will authorize its COVID-19 vaccine, a move that will greatly increase the number of Americans who can be inoculated against the coronavirus. 

The regulatory agency released a brief statement Thursday night after an independent advisory committee recommended the vaccine be authorized for people ages 18 and older. 

The FDA "will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization," the statement said. "The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution."

Moderna is expected to deliver 200 million doses by the end of June – enough to vaccinate 100 million people. About six million doses are expected to ship next week.

The decision comes less than a week after the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, kickstarting a massive vaccination campaign. The first doses of that vaccine were administered in health care workers earlier this week.

Pfizer has committed to providing 100 million doses, enough to immunize 50 million people.

The CDC has recommended that health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers receive COVID-19 vaccines before anyone else, though states have the authority to distribute their vaccine allotments however they see fit. Those groups make up about 24 million people.

An FDA review released Tuesday found Moderna's vaccine to be highly effective and have a "favorable safety profile" during clinical trials involving more than 30,000 participants. The most common side effects are fatigue, headaches and muscle pain. No side effects were deemed serious. 

Two days later, the agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted, 20-0 with one abstention, to recommend the vaccine

Both vaccines require two shots delivered several weeks apart and rely on messenger RNA, a new vaccine approach that triggers an immune response by mimicking the coronavirus's distinctive spike protein. A live virus isn't used.

The FDA confirmed Moderna's vaccine is 94% effective – a comparable efficacy rating to Pfizer's. They both were found to be effective across age, gender and racial and ethnic demographics, though Moderna's was less effective among people older than 65 during clinical trials.

Pfizer's vaccine also began providing some immunization 10 days after the first dose; Moderna's takes longer to take effect.

But it also has some advantages.

Moderna's vaccine proved effective at preventing severe COVID-19 cases during clinical trials. None of the vaccinated participants developed severe illnesses. The data on Pfizer's vaccine was too small to make any strong conclusions about its ability to prevent severe illnesses.

Moderna's vaccine also can be stored at regular refrigerator temperatures, unlike Pfizer's, which requires storage at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

There was not enough data to make any conclusions about the vaccine's effects on pregnant women. Expectant mothers were excluded from the trial, though 13 women were unknowingly pregnant when they were enrolled, including six who received the vaccine.

The FDA recommends monitoring people who get either vaccine for Bell's palsy, a condition that causes sudden weakness in the facial muscles. Four people in Moderna's trial, including three who got the vaccine, developed the condition, though there is not enough data to determine whether it was a causal relationship.  

The coronavirus has infected more than 17.2 million Americans, killing more than 310,000, including more than 6,800 people in the Philadelphia region

Health experts stress that the vaccination rollout will take many months and that mitigation strategies, including social distancing and mask use, will remain critical for the foreseeable future. 

The FDA grants emergency use authorizations when there are not any adequate, approved and available alternatives. They allow treatments and vaccines to be made available during the emergency without FDA approval, a licensing process, if they demonstrate a favorable benefit-risk assessment.

