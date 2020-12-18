More Health:

December 18, 2020

Black health care leaders can instill trust in COVID-19 vaccines, Virtua CEO says

Many African Americans are hesitant due to the United States' history of unethical experimentation on people of color.

By Dennis W. Pullin, Virtua Health
Opinion Leadership
COVID-19 African Americans Xinhua/Sipa USA

Black health care leaders can help assuage fears among African Americans by vouching for the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, Virtua Health CEO Dennis W. Pullin says. Many Black Americans are hesitant to get the vaccine due to prior unethical experimentation on people of color.

While health systems and their front line teams have been braving the devastation of COVID-19 with caring hearts and dedicated skill, researchers around the globe have been working tirelessly to develop vaccines to combat the deadly virus that has stolen more than 1.5 million lives since the spring of this year.

In the midst of the darkest days, it was difficult to imagine how it would feel the moment safe vaccines were more than just a distant possibility.

And when the glimmering vials of hope arrived at my health system one cold morning, I found myself overjoyed and conflicted all at the same time.

As a CEO of a major health system, I have always felt a deep responsibility for the health and well-being of our team and our community. Navigating the pandemic without a proven playbook, with more questions than answers, and with days of despair when our best efforts didn’t yield the intended outcomes for those we were caring for, has been humbling. From scouring the globe for available personal protective equipment to keep the front line team members safe, to making heart wrenching decisions to restrict families from their loved ones during their most vulnerable moments, there have been many challenges and emotional moments.

Yes, a safe vaccine in hand with a second one on its heels is beyond a moment worthy of celebration.

So, why the conflict?

Dennis W. Pullin

Dennis W. Pullin

Well, it came from a statement posed by a colleague I encountered in a meeting the very day the vaccine arrived.

Her concern centered on safety and trust. Safety, I explained, has been a key concern among health officials and experts. I confidently shared with her that no major safety concerns were uncovered in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of Pfizer's vaccine. I also shared that some participants did experience temporary side effects that are in line with those people experience from other vaccines, including the flu shot. I told her what has been told to me – that any reactions signal that the vaccine is teaching the immune system how to handle something before you actually encounter it – which, hopefully you never will.

Then I realized that it wasn’t the safety of the vaccine that she didn’t trust. As a person of color, she just didn’t trust.

Skepticism surrounding the vaccine is widespread in communities of color who have suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus. This country's history of unethical experimentation on people of color has created understandable concern.

This colleague went on to tell me that she needed to see "people who looked like her" receiving the vaccine. Better yet, people of color and of influence who would be in the know receiving this vaccine would temper her hesitation.

As a black CEO, I realize I am that person she describes – that person of color and of influence who is "in the know." I am compelled to join my clinical colleagues, including nurses, physicians and frontline caregivers of color, and lead by example. But, I don’t get to jump the line. I know the facts and I will be getting the vaccine as quickly as possible after all of the prioritized, higher-risk, patient-facing heroes have received theirs. It's an easy decision for me and one I want people to understand.

I realize the remarks of this one colleague represented so much more than her individual fears. She was sharing the apprehension of many. She was asking me, without asking me, to remember that. She reminded me that I, and others like me, carry an extra responsibility to be purposeful in our actions and bring others along whenever we can.

After nine months leading 15,000 courageous, resilient colleagues, there is nothing I wouldn't do to show them leadership, confidence and support. I understand all too well the alternative to this vaccine, and it’s grim. As the coronavirus oppocontinues to threaten all people, and those of color most, dispelling skepticism is critical and my role is key. I am not a caregiver or a front line hero, but I represent them and I will not let them down.

I will not be first, but I will be early, and I will talk boldly about the safety, effectiveness and importance of vaccinations to everyone, especially specific populations who need to see "people like me." I will use my role to be a force for equality in medicine, and as we eliminate health disparities, we will slowly and steadily build trust through the consistency of our actions.

Dennis W. Pullin is the president and CEO of Virtua Health. 

Dennis W. Pullin, Virtua Health

Read more Opinion Leadership Philadelphia South Jersey Vaccines Virtua Health System Coronavirus COVID-19 CEOs Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Cardinals
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles_121820_usat

Healthy Eating

Gaining weight during the pandemic? You're not alone
Weight Loss 2021

Casinos

Atlantic City will auction chance to press detonate on Trump Plaza building implosion
trump plaza atlantic city implosion

NBA

Reports: Sixers have made Ben Simmons available in James Harden trade talks
Simmons-Harden_121720_usat

Food & Drink

Bridget Foy's rebuilds after fire, switches to outdoor cafe during indoor dining ban
East Philly Cafe pop up

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved