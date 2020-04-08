More News:

April 08, 2020

White House's Dr. Deborah Birx says Philly could be next coronavirus hot spot

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Coronavirus Disease
Birx Coronavirus white house SIPA/for PhillyVoice

Dr. Deborah Birx is the coronavirus response coordinator for the Trump administration's coronavirus task force. She frequently speaks at White House press briefings on the public health crisis alongside fellow task force member and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator said on Wednesday that Philadelphia could become one of the next coronavirus "hot spots" in the U.S.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who is now acting as the coronavirus response coordinator for the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, listed in an interview with Good Morning America three major U.S. cities that could begin to see the highest numbers of coronavirus cases next.

"Hot spots" are being judged as locations, usually counties or metropolitan areas, with the highest number of coronavirus cases per resident. New York State and New Jersey are currently considered the top hot spots in the country with both the most infections overall and per capita.

When asked what areas of the country could become the next coronavirus hot spots, Birx said East Coast metropolitan areas like Washington D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia were causing concern among coronavirus task force members like herself.


"We are concerned about the metro area of Washington and Baltimore," said Birx in the interview. "And we are concerned right now about the Philadelphia area." 

Specific information on White House concerns for the Philly area, or plans to provide additional aid to potential hot spots were not addressed.

Philadelphia currently has more than 4,700 cases and 78 deaths in the city alone as of Wednesday. As for the other hot spots, there are more than 9,000 cases and nearly 200 deaths in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia combined.

On areas of the country showing encouraging signs of recovery, Birx pointed out two areas on the opposite coast.

"All of our previous areas seem to be steady at least," added Birx. "We're looking very carefully at California and Washington to understand how they've been able as a community of Americans to mitigate so well."

Birx said that places showing concern and recovery both were found by looking at numbers from testing data, "Because we're doing a lot of testing now." 

Earlier this week, Philadelphia announced that its South Philly coronavirus testing site, which was being funded by the federal government, is shutting. The site will have its last day of testing Friday, due to the end of a federal partnership which was allowing testing to take place.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Coronavirus Disease Philadelphia Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Don't get fooled by all these false promises of sports returning
wells-fargo-center-closed_040820_usat

Public Transportation

SEPTA will shift to 'Lifeline Service Schedule,' close stations amid COVID-19 restrictions
SEPTA Lifeline Service Schedule

Prevention

Jefferson scientists tout dual COVID-19-rabies vaccine to meet 'unprecedented' scale of pandemic
COVID-19 Rabies Vaccine

Sixers

Vote for Sweet 16 of all-time Sixers one-on-one tournament: Wilt Chamberlain region
Hal-Greer-Sixers_040720_sipa

Netflix

March Streaming Madness Sweet 16: Vote on the Netflix and Amazon regions
March Streaming Madness Sweet 16 Bracket

Food & Drink

These restaurants are offering Easter dinner for pickup and delivery
Easter

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved