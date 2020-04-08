White House's Dr. Deborah Birx says Philly could be next coronavirus hot spot

The White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator said on Wednesday that Philadelphia could become one of the next coronavirus "hot spots" in the U.S.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who is now acting as the coronavirus response coordinator for the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, listed in an interview with Good Morning America three major U.S. cities that could begin to see the highest numbers of coronavirus cases next.

"Hot spots" are being judged as locations, usually counties or metropolitan areas, with the highest number of coronavirus cases per resident. New York State and New Jersey are currently considered the top hot spots in the country with both the most infections overall and per capita.

When asked what areas of the country could become the next coronavirus hot spots, Birx said East Coast metropolitan areas like Washington D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia were causing concern among coronavirus task force members like herself.

"We are concerned about the metro area of Washington and Baltimore," said Birx in the interview. "And we are concerned right now about the Philadelphia area."

Specific information on White House concerns for the Philly area, or plans to provide additional aid to potential hot spots were not addressed.

Philadelphia currently has more than 4,700 cases and 78 deaths in the city alone as of Wednesday. As for the other hot spots, there are more than 9,000 cases and nearly 200 deaths in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia combined.

On areas of the country showing encouraging signs of recovery, Birx pointed out two areas on the opposite coast.

"All of our previous areas seem to be steady at least," added Birx. "We're looking very carefully at California and Washington to understand how they've been able as a community of Americans to mitigate so well."

Birx said that places showing concern and recovery both were found by looking at numbers from testing data, "Because we're doing a lot of testing now."

Earlier this week, Philadelphia announced that its South Philly coronavirus testing site, which was being funded by the federal government, is shutting. The site will have its last day of testing Friday, due to the end of a federal partnership which was allowing testing to take place.