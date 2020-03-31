More News:

March 31, 2020

Pennsylvania declared a 'major disaster' as coronavirus cases exceed 4,000

Trump approves federal funding for state's COVID-19 recovery efforts

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Coronavirus
Trump disaster declaration pennsylvania SIPA/USA

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Pennsylvania on Monday night, providing federal funding for the state's COVID-19 recovery efforts. Gov. Tom Wolf had requested the declaration on Sunday.

A major disaster declaration approved Monday night by President Donald Trump paves the way for Pennsylvania to receive additional federal assistance as it combats the coronavirus pandemic. 

The declaration makes funding available to the state and eligible local governments and nonprofits for "emergency protective measures." 

Gov. Tom Wolf requested the disaster declaration Sunday night.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible," Wolf said in a statement addressing his request. 

Wolf issued his own disaster declaration on March 6, allowing him to place counties on lockdown and order schools and businesses to close. Trump announced a national emergency on March 13, freeing up $50 billion in federal funding and putting the Federal Emergency Management Agency in action. 

The latest declaration will use some of that funding to help cover the costs associated with Pennsylvania's coronavirus outbreak. 

The White House has approved disaster declarations for numerous states, including New Jersey, New York, California and Washington. 

As of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania had 4,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases – the ninth most in the United States. There had been 48 deaths. 

About 80% of the state's population is under a "stay-at-home" order. All schools and non-life-sustaining businesses are closed indefinitely

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Coronavirus Pennsylvania COVID-19 Tom Wolf Donald Trump

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Sorry fans, don't expect to attend a single sporting event in 2020
1_Wells_Fargo_Center_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Goverment

Gov. Murphy wants harsher punishments for New Jersey residents not social distancing
New Jersey social distancing

Health News

New Jersey to receive 300 ventilators from federal government to combat coronavirus outbreak
Ventilators New Jersey coronavirus

Eagles

Should the Eagles trade for a wide receiver, like Brandin Cooks or Sammy Watkins?
033120BrandinCooks

TV

John Oliver desperately wants to buy rat-erotica painting by Pennsylvania artist
John Oliver President Trump Coronavirus

Food & Drink

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved