March 30, 2020

Pennsylvania schools, businesses must remain closed indefinitely, Gov. Wolf says

Stay-in-place order affecting 26 counties, including Philadelphia, extended through April 30

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
All Pennsylvania schools and non-life-sustaining business must remain closed indefinitely, Gov. Tom Wolf announces Monday, March 30. He also extended the stay-at-home order affecting 26 counties, including Philadelphia, through April 30.

All schools and non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania will remain closed indefinitely, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday. 

He also extended his stay-in-place order affecting 26 counties, including those in the Philadelphia region, through April 30. That falls in line with the social distancing recommendations issued Sunday night by President Donald Trump. 

Wolf initially ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close for two weeks beginning on March 19. Schools have been closed since March 16. 

Pennsylvania has 4,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 693 new cases announced Monday. There have been 48 deaths. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

