Pennsylvania schools, businesses must remain closed indefinitely, Gov. Wolf says

All schools and non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania will remain closed indefinitely, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.

He also extended his stay-in-place order affecting 26 counties, including those in the Philadelphia region, through April 30. That falls in line with the social distancing recommendations issued Sunday night by President Donald Trump.

Wolf initially ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close for two weeks beginning on March 19. Schools have been closed since March 16.

Pennsylvania has 4,087 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 693 new cases announced Monday. There have been 48 deaths.

