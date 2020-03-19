More Health:

March 19, 2020

All non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania must close as coronavirus threat increases

The shutdown takes effect at 8 p.m. Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf orders

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close at 8 p.m. Thursday. It's the latest in a series of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

All non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania must shut down by 8 p.m. Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered.

It's the latest restriction enacted with the intent of slowing the spread of coronavirus, which has infected at least 196 people in Pennsylvania, resulting in one death. The order will remain in effect indefinitely. 

Wolf released a detailed list identifying what businesses are considered life-sustaining, as well as those that are not. 

Among those considered life-sustaining: Grocery stores, hospitals, gas stations, transit systems, pharmacies and nursing and residential care facilities. Ambulatory services may remain open but elective procedures are prohibited. Some agriculture businesses and food manufacturers also are considered life-sustaining. 

Businesses may continue to operate remotely or virtually, according to Wolf's order. Law enforcement action will be taken against any businesses that are not in compliance by Sunday at 12:01 a.m. This could include citations, fines and license suspensions.

Restaurants may continue to provide take-out and delivery services. Dining services previously were urged to close. All bars and restaurants must be in compliance by 8 p.m. Thursday or face law enforcement action. 

Previous measures enacted by Wolf did not carry threat of legal action. On Friday, Wolf ordered all schools to close through March 27. On Monday, he directed all non-essential businesses to close.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Businesses COVID-19 Tom Wolf Pennsylvania

