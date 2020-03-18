Philly-area food banks looking for volunteers, donations as coronavirus crisis plays out

Concerns over food insecurity are rising as local businesses are forced to shut down for health safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food banks and hunger relief agencies are working to implement safety precautions while still providing much-needed food resources to their community. Many are still accepting food donations, though some are encouraging financial contributions. Some are in need of volunteers.



Here is a list of local food programs that are currently still serving their communities:

Philabundance

3616 South Galloway Street

Philadelphia, PA 19148

215-339-0900

For food relief, call the WHY Hunger Hotline at 1-800-5-HUNGRY or visit http://www.auntbertha.com. Philabundance is still in need of volunteers, but is not accepting any food donations right now, only money donations.

Food Bank of South Jersey

1501 John Tipton Blvd.

Pennsauken, NJ 08110

856-662-4884

The Food Bank of South Jersey is currently maintaining full operation and regular food distribution programs, services and activities.

Share Food Program

2901 W. Hunting Park Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19129

215-223-2220

Share Food Program is suspending one-time volunteering, but is looking for people who can commit to at least 26 hours per week and undergo regular health screenings and training. They are also still accepting canned and packaged food items, Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Just leave the bin outside of the building's entrance.

Mary's Cupboard

100 Levittown Parkway

Levittown, PA 19054

215-945-2550

A spokesperson said that they are still open Mondays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. But those hours are subject to change. Please call ahead.

Manna on Main Street

606 E. Main Street

Lansdale, PA 19446

215-855-5454

Manna on Main Street is still distributing bagged meals Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They still have need for volunteers. As for donations, they are encouraging financial donations, but are also accepting canned food donations too.

Narberth Community Food Bank

201 Sabine Avenue, 2nd Floor

Narberth, PA 19072

484-278-4579

Narberth Community Food Bank is still open Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Donations are accepted Tuesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

St. Mark's United Methodist Church Food Pantry

220 S. Sproul Rd.

Broomall, PA 19008

610-325-0130

St. Mark's is still open on Tuesdays. Please call ahead first.

Chester County Food Bank

650 Pennsylvania Drive

Exton, PA 19341

610-873-6000

Chester County Food Bank is still open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are also still in need volunteers, but are requiring them to take extra precautionary measures. For more information, visit their website.

MontCo Anti-Hunger Network has the latest information on food pantries in Montgomery County.

Stay tuned for more information. This is an evolving list. Please email us with any updates.