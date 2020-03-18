More Health:

March 18, 2020

Philly-area food banks looking for volunteers, donations as coronavirus crisis plays out

Here's where people can lend a hand to those in need

By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Various food banks and hunger relief agencies in the Philadelphia region need volunteers and donations as the coronavirus crisis increases concerns about food accessibility.

Concerns over food insecurity are rising as local businesses are forced to shut down for health safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Food banks and hunger relief agencies are working to implement safety precautions while still providing much-needed food resources to their community. Many are still accepting food donations, though some are encouraging financial contributions. Some are in need of volunteers. 

Here is a list of local food programs that are currently still serving their communities:

Philabundance
3616 South Galloway Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-339-0900

For food relief, call the WHY Hunger Hotline at 1-800-5-HUNGRY or visit http://www.auntbertha.com. Philabundance is still in need of volunteers, but is not accepting any food donations right now, only money donations.

Food Bank of South Jersey

1501 John Tipton Blvd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08110
856-662-4884

The Food Bank of South Jersey is currently maintaining full operation and regular food distribution programs, services and activities.

Share Food Program
2901 W. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19129
215-223-2220

Share Food Program is suspending one-time volunteering, but is looking for people who can commit to at least 26 hours per week and undergo regular health screenings and training. They are also still accepting canned and packaged food items, Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Just leave the bin outside of the building's entrance.

Mary's Cupboard
100 Levittown Parkway
Levittown, PA 19054
215-945-2550

A spokesperson said that they are still open Mondays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. But those hours are subject to change. Please call ahead.

Manna on Main Street
606 E. Main Street
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-5454

Manna on Main Street is still distributing bagged meals Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They still have need for volunteers. As for donations, they are encouraging financial donations, but are also accepting canned food donations too.

Narberth Community Food Bank
201 Sabine Avenue, 2nd Floor
Narberth, PA 19072
484-278-4579

Narberth Community Food Bank is still open Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Donations are accepted Tuesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

St. Mark's United Methodist Church Food Pantry
220 S. Sproul Rd.
Broomall, PA 19008
610-325-0130

St. Mark's is still open on Tuesdays. Please call ahead first.

Chester County Food Bank
650 Pennsylvania Drive
Exton, PA 19341
610-873-6000

Chester County Food Bank is still open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are also still in need volunteers, but are requiring them to take extra precautionary measures. For more information, visit their website.

MontCo Anti-Hunger Network has the latest information on food pantries in Montgomery County. 

Stay tuned for more information. This is an evolving list. Please email us with any updates.

Philadelphia COVID-19 Coronavirus Food Bank

