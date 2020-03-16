More Health:

March 16, 2020

Ibuprofen could 'aggravate' coronavirus, French health minister says

France reported 'serious adverse effects' among COVID-19 patients who took NSAIDs

By Virginia Streva
Ibuprofen and other NSAIDs may 'aggravate' coronavirus, according to French health officials. They instead advise COVID-19 patients to take acetaminophen, better known as Tylenol. Some studies that suggest that ibuprofen could suppress the immune system, though there is no research on its effects on COVID-19.

French officials are warning against the use of ibuprofen to alleviate coronavirus symptoms, claiming the anti-inflammatory pain medicine could potentially worsen COVID-19.

"Taking anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen, cortisone …) could be an aggravating factor of the infection," Olivier Veran, France's health minister, tweeted on Saturday. "If you have a fever, take Paracetamol. If you are already on anti-inflammatory drugs or in doubt, ask your doctor for advice."

The French government has reported serious adverse effects among patients diagnosed with COVID-19 that have taken non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which include ibuprofen, aspirin and naproxen. Instead, French health officials recommend people take Paracetamol – better known as Tylenol, or acetaminophen – if they develop a fever related to a respiratory illness, including COVID-19.

There haven't been any studies that confirm ibuprofen or other anti-inflammatories aggravate the virus. But some research suggests NSAIDs – non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs – should be taken with caution.

While anti-inflammatories can treat an array of issues, from headaches to arthritis, even typical cold symptoms such as fever and sore throat, studies have found that these types of medicine also can have a suppressive effect on the immune system. The drugs are also known to cause kidney and stomach irritation for some people. 

"Most deaths from COVID-19 have been among older people and those with underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular disease," Charlotte Warren-Gash, an epidemiology professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told CNN. "We already know that NSAIDs should be prescribed with caution for people who have underlying health conditions."

More than 182,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide and more than 7,100 people have died from the illness. In France, there have been more 6,600 cases and 148 deaths.

In the United States, more than 4,500 cases have been reported, including at least 88 deaths. There have been 76 cases reported in Pennsylvania, with 30 cases confirmed in Montgomery County. New Jersey, which reported its second death on Sunday, has 178 cases.

