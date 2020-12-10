How to watch Gov. Tom Wolf's Pennsylvania COVID-19 briefing about possible new restrictions

Amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is scheduled to make a significant announcement Thursday afternoon about the state's coronavirus response.

Wolf, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will also provide remarks during the briefing.

Pennsylvania is in the midst of a dire resurgence of COVID-19, which has increasingly put hospitals under strain across the state.

There has been growing speculation that Wolf will implement tougher restrictions statewide, including a possible shutdown of indoor dining and gyms.

The United States hit its highest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Monday, with 3,054 fatalities reported. Deaths since the beginning of the pandemic have topped 290,000. One-third of U.S. hospitals now have more than 90% of ICU beds occupied as infections rise sharply.

With FDA authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine anticipated in the coming days, Pennsylvania appears ready to enter another lockdown to prevent a deeper crisis through the winter.