More News:

December 09, 2020

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling well'

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Government COVID-19
Wolf COVID-19 positive Pennsylvania Governor's Office/Flickr

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, 72, says his positive COVID-19 test serves as a reminder that no one is immune from the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Wolf announced the news Wednesday afternoon, saying he tested positive during a routine test conducted Tuesday. But he said he was currently asymptomatic and "feeling well." 

The 72-year-old released a statement saying he was continuing to carry out his duties remotely. Wolf has promoted strict mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines for months, but he said his positive test result serves a reminder of the contagiousness of the coronavirus.

Wolf's wife, Frances, also has been tested and is quarantining with him. The couple is awaiting her results. 

"As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe," Wolf said.

Wolf did indicate how he may have contracted the coronavirus. 

"Clearly, politicians have a heightened risk of contracting this virus given the number of interactions with people they have on a daily basis," Dr. Amesh Adalja, of the John Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Trib Live.  

A case investigation and contact tracing effort likely will be the next step, he said. 

Coronavirus cases are at record levels in Pennsylvania. An average of nearly 10,000 people have tested positive per day over the last seven days

Various politicians wished Wolf well on social media, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Sen. Pat Toomey and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.



Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government COVID-19 Philadelphia Tom Wolf Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Let the Carson Wentz trade speculation begin (yes, the Eagles can actually trade him)
WentzReich_120920_usat

Illness

Holiday COVID-19 surge puts Philly in 'extremely dangerous' spot, Farley says
Philly Holidays COVID

COVID-19

Group of Pennsylvania nursing home organizations suing Gov. Tom Wolf over missing coronavirus funds
nursing homes wolf lawsuit

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 13
120920JalenHurtsCarsonWentz

Performances

Philadelphia Orchestra to continue with all-virtual performances through June
philadelphia orchestra 2021 schedule.jpg

Food & Drink

Tria hosting virtual class on how to pair wine and cheese for the holidays
Tria wine class

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved