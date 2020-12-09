Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling well'

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Wolf announced the news Wednesday afternoon, saying he tested positive during a routine test conducted Tuesday. But he said he was currently asymptomatic and "feeling well."

The 72-year-old released a statement saying he was continuing to carry out his duties remotely. Wolf has promoted strict mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines for months, but he said his positive test result serves a reminder of the contagiousness of the coronavirus.



Wolf's wife, Frances, also has been tested and is quarantining with him. The couple is awaiting her results.

"As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe," Wolf said.



Wolf did indicate how he may have contracted the coronavirus.

"Clearly, politicians have a heightened risk of contracting this virus given the number of interactions with people they have on a daily basis," Dr. Amesh Adalja, of the John Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Trib Live.



A case investigation and contact tracing effort likely will be the next step, he said.

Coronavirus cases are at record levels in Pennsylvania. An average of nearly 10,000 people have tested positive per day over the last seven days.

Various politicians wished Wolf well on social media, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Sen. Pat Toomey and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.