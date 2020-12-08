More News:

December 08, 2020

Group of Pennsylvania nursing home organizations suing Gov. Tom Wolf over missing coronavirus funds

Plaintiffs claim that around $153 million meant for long-term care facilities from federal stimulus package was misdirected

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
COVID-19 Lawsuits
nursing homes wolf lawsuit Pixabay/Pexels

A group of Pennsylvania nursing homes is suing Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, alleging $153 million in federal relief funding was misdirected by the Department of Human Services.

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration deprived Pennsylvania's nursing homes of funds needed to fight COVID-19, a recent lawsuit claims. 

The lawsuit, filed by three organizations who collectively control over 900 nursing homes in the state, was filed Tuesday in state court against the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS).

The plaintiffs claim that around $153 million meant for the state's nursing homes from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a federal stimulus package, was misdirected. 

Funds meant to help nursing homes care for vulnerable residents instead went to other programs run by the DHS in order to fill budget holes, the group of organizations allege.

The suit asks the Commonwealth Court to force the DHS to release funding to nursing homes after months of negotiations with government officials failed to do so.

Wolf's administration has not yet responded to the suit. 

One of the plaintiffs in the suit, LeadingAge PA, is responsible for running hundreds of nonprofit nursing homes across Pennsylvania. 

LeadingAge CEO and President Adam Marles released a statement Tuesday claiming he was reluctant to sue Gov. Wolf, but finally needed to "stand up for what is right."

"We didn’t want to file suit against the Wolf administration, but when they ignore the clear language of state law, and essentially steal more than $153 million from nursing homes battling a once-in-a-century pandemic, it’s time to stand up for what’s right," Marles told the Associated Press.

Pennsylvania's nursing homes comprise 60% of the state's death toll, having housed more than 7,000 of the 11,500 state residents who have died due to COVID-19. State Health Department numbers also show that nursing home residents account for more than 40,000 of the 430,000 cases of coronavirus across the state. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more COVID-19 Lawsuits Philadelphia Coronavirus Department Nursing Homes Governors Wolf

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

James Harden reportedly 'open' to Sixers trade as he remains absent from Rockets camp
James-Harden_120820_usat

Health News

New Jersey residents who get COVID-19 shots will be enrolled in state's vaccine registry
new jersey covid-19 vaccine database.jpg

Prisons

Philadelphia inmates instructed to shelter-in-place as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly prisons shelter-in-place

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are in QB hell and must stick with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz
Hurts-Wentz-Doug_120720_usat

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Admission to drive-in screening of 'Polar Express' free with canned food donation
free 'Polar Express' screening

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved