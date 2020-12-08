More News:

December 08, 2020

Comcast to continue to offer free 60 days of internet deal for low-income families through June 2021

This is the third time the company extended these services since the start of the pandemic

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Internet Comcast
presskit-comcast-logo-photo-2017.original.png Comcast/for PhillyVoice

Comcast announced it will extend its essential internet services through June 2021 for low income families.

As millions of people are forced to stay home while workplaces and schools operate virtually, reliance on the internet has never been greater. 

Comcast will extend its offer for 60 days of free internet services for Internet Essentials users during the pandemic until June 2021, the company announced Monday. 

These services were set to expire at the end of the year before Monday' announcement that they will be extended to June 2021. This is the third time the company has extended this deal since the start of the pandemic. 

Xfinity also created more than 1.5 million public WiFi hotspots across the country that are available for use, according to Comcast.

"Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure our network is operating at peak performance to help our customers and our communities navigate this unprecedented crisis," Dave Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Cable said. "For nearly a decade, we've been on a mission to ensure students have the resources they need to be successful. We have accelerated that work during COVI-19 by partnering with public schools to provide Internet for more low-income students and by working with community centers to create safe spaces for families to connect to free WiFi through Lift Zones."

Internet Essentials provides high-speed internet to low-income families, and has connected more than 4 million low-income students to the internet since its inception. Those who apply for Internet Essentials will receive 60 days of free WiFi. The program provides high-speed internet service for $9.95 a month and offers low-cost computers for usage as well.

Comcast said it will continue to waive the requirement that customers do not have back debt so more families can apply. 

More than 1.5 million Xfinity hotspots are spread out across the country. To find the one closest to you, go to www.xfinity.com/wifi

Comcast also partnered with Philadelphia education leaders to create PHL ConnectED, a free internet service for Philadelphia-based students who do not have access to internet, in August. 

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Internet Comcast Philadelphia Business Xfinity

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are in QB hell and must stick with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz
Hurts-Wentz-Doug_120720_usat

Health News

New Jersey residents who get COVID-19 shots will be enrolled in state's vaccine registry
new jersey covid-19 vaccine database.jpg

Prisons

Philadelphia inmates instructed to shelter-in-place as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly prisons shelter-in-place

Phillies

Amid confusing offseason, will Phillies actually address their biggest needs?
Joe-Girardi_120820_usat

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Admission to drive-in screening of 'Polar Express' free with canned food donation
free 'Polar Express' screening

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved