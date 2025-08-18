Kids get in free at Museum of the American Revolution during Labor Day weekend

The Museum of the American Revolution will mark the holiday with free admission for children 12 and under and a full schedule of family-friendly programming. The offer runs Saturday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 1, and tickets must be purchased in person at the museum.

Highlights include:

• Revolution Place — The museum’s hands-on discovery center will be open daily, inviting families to explore recreated 18th-century environments including a military encampment, tavern and home.

• In-Gallery Talk: The Promise of Equality — At 11:30 a.m. each day, educators will lead discussions in the Declaration of Independence gallery on how Revolutionary ideals inspired figures such as Elizabeth Freeman and William Findley to advocate for equal rights.

• Unpack a Sea Chest — At 2:30 p.m. daily, visitors can step aboard the museum’s replica sloop to hear stories of sailors, privateers and prisoners of war during the Revolution.

• Meet the Revolution: Daniel Sieh — On Saturday, Aug. 30, living historian Daniel Sieh will examine the roles of Asians in 18th-century America, from sailors and soldiers to traders and enslaved people.

• First-Person Performances — Chris Roche portrays Continental Army soldier Joseph Plumb Martin on Aug. 30–31 at 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. On Sept. 1, Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi performs as Elizabeth Freeman, a Massachusetts woman who successfully sued for her freedom, at the same times.