More Sports:

August 18, 2025

Phillies send down Max Lazar, call-up Nolan Hoffman ahead of José Alvarado's eligibility to return

Alvarado can return for this week's home series against the Mariners.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Max-Lazar-Phillies-7.30.25.jpg Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

The Phillies sent reliever Max Lazar down, perhaps in a setup to José Alvarado's return.

The Phillies made a minor transaction ahead of Monday night's series opener against the Seattle Mariners, though in what could be setting up for the return of José Alvarado.

Right-handed reliever Max Lazar was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and fellow righty Nolan Hoffman got the call-up to the majors. 

However, the 28-year-old Hoffman's stay is likely to be brief.

Alvarado is eligible to return from his 80-game PED suspension on Tuesday (Aug. 19) and has been ramping back up in Lehigh Valley for just shy of two weeks. The hard-throwing right-hander made relief appearances for the IronPigs on Friday and Sunday night.

Lazar might have been able to stay one more day, which would've allowed the Phillies to make a more direct transaction for bringing back Alvarado, but because he threw 31 pitches in Sunday's 11-9 win at Washington, that would've left the bullpen down an arm for Monday night's return home.

Alvarado won't be eligible for the postseason because of his suspension, but the Phillies can still use him down the stretch of the regular season as a late-inning arm to bridge to new closer Jhoan Duran. 

Hoffman, who has made 17 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season, had a 3-0 record with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP ahead of his call-up.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Nolan Hoffman Max Lazar Jose Alvarado

Videos

Featured

Limited SIC Concert

End of Summer events in Cape May County
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Kratom faces increasing scrutiny from states and the feds

kratom 7-OH scrutiny

Sponsored

Affordable getaways in St. Mary’s, MD

Limited - Visit St. Mary's Pier450

Women's Health

'We want this to be a national model'

Temple Women's Hospital

Music

What to expect from Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Sabrina Carpenter album

Labor Day Weekend

Bucks Co. Renaissance Faire returns Labor Day weekend

Bucks County Rennaissance Faire 2025

Phillies

Phillies split rollercoaster series vs. Nationals, with Aaron Nola struggling and Zack Wheeler's status uncertain

Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Nats-Return-8.17.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved