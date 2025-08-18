Phillies send down Max Lazar, call-up Nolan Hoffman ahead of José Alvarado's eligibility to return

The Phillies made a minor transaction ahead of Monday night's series opener against the Seattle Mariners, though in what could be setting up for the return of José Alvarado.

Right-handed reliever Max Lazar was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and fellow righty Nolan Hoffman got the call-up to the majors.

However, the 28-year-old Hoffman's stay is likely to be brief.

Alvarado is eligible to return from his 80-game PED suspension on Tuesday (Aug. 19) and has been ramping back up in Lehigh Valley for just shy of two weeks. The hard-throwing right-hander made relief appearances for the IronPigs on Friday and Sunday night.

Lazar might have been able to stay one more day, which would've allowed the Phillies to make a more direct transaction for bringing back Alvarado, but because he threw 31 pitches in Sunday's 11-9 win at Washington, that would've left the bullpen down an arm for Monday night's return home.

Alvarado won't be eligible for the postseason because of his suspension, but the Phillies can still use him down the stretch of the regular season as a late-inning arm to bridge to new closer Jhoan Duran.

Hoffman, who has made 17 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season, had a 3-0 record with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP ahead of his call-up.

