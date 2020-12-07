More News:

December 07, 2020

Teen's body recovered from Ridley Creek in Delaware County

Search efforts extended through the weekend to find the victim

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing Teen
Ridley Creek Teen Delaware County Emergency Services 911/Facebook

Search crews scoured Ridley Creek in the area of Eddystone, Delaware County over the weekend to find an 18-year-old man who fell into the water Saturday night. The victim's body was recovered Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020.

The body of an 18-year-old man was recovered Monday morning from Ridley Creek in Delaware County, ending a two-day search for the missing teenager.

Chester Police confirmed Monday afternoon that the the victim was found near the banks of the creek behind an apartment complex in Eddystone, according to CBS3.

The identity of the victim was not immediately known.

A family member reportedly said the man suffered from a seizure before he fell into the creek on Saturday night.

Police, fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene Saturday and continued their search efforts through the weekend.

Police have not yet released any additional details about the incident.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing Teen Eddystone Search Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers game
120720JalenHurts2

Health News

New Jersey residents who get COVID-19 shots will be enrolled in state's vaccine registry
new jersey covid-19 vaccine database.jpg

Prisons

Philadelphia inmates instructed to shelter-in-place as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly prisons shelter-in-place

Sponsored

John McMullen: Carson Wentz gave Doug Pederson no choice but to bench him for Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Packers_120720_USAT

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Admission to drive-in screening of 'Polar Express' free with canned food donation
free 'Polar Express' screening

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved