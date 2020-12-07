Teen's body recovered from Ridley Creek in Delaware County

The body of an 18-year-old man was recovered Monday morning from Ridley Creek in Delaware County, ending a two-day search for the missing teenager.

Chester Police confirmed Monday afternoon that the the victim was found near the banks of the creek behind an apartment complex in Eddystone, according to CBS3.

The identity of the victim was not immediately known.

A family member reportedly said the man suffered from a seizure before he fell into the creek on Saturday night.

Police, fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene Saturday and continued their search efforts through the weekend.

Police have not yet released any additional details about the incident.