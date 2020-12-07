More News:

December 07, 2020

Philly homeless organization temporarily closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

Chosen 300 Ministries director stresses the necessity of the closure, but laments that many people will go hungry

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Nonprofits Homelessness
Chosen 300 COVID-19 Google/Streetview

Chosen 300 Ministries, which runs homeless services in Philadelphia, has closed its Center City and West Philly locations until Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among employees.

Chosen 300 Ministries, a nonprofit organization that distributes meals to homeless people in Southeastern Pennsylvania, has temporarily closed its Philadelphia locations due to a COVID-19 outbreak. 

It is the first time in its 25-year history that the organization has been forced to halt operations, NBC10 reported. The group provides daily meals for the city's homeless population. 

The West Philadelphia center, located at 3939 Lancaster Ave., and the Center City center, located at 1116 Spring Garden St., will remain closed until Saturday.

The organization's entire staff was tested for COVID-19 after a person who was at Chosen 300's West Philadelphia location tested positive. Director Brian C. Jenkins, two staffers and a volunteer have tested positive, NBC reported. Any staffers who were exposed have been advised to quarantine. 

The exposures could have begun as early as Nov. 23, according to Jenkins, who announced the closures Friday. The people who tested positive – and the employees exposed – are unable to work due to isolation requirements. 

Jenkins lamented the decision to close, but stressed it was being made as a precaution. 

"We understand a lot of people will go hungry ... this week but the safety of our staff, volunteers and people we serve is paramount," Jenkins wrote.

Chosen 300's locations in Ambler, Pottstown and Reading will remain open using replacement staff. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nonprofits Homelessness Philadelphia COVID-19 Homeless Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers game
120720JalenHurts2

Health News

New Jersey residents who get COVID-19 shots will be enrolled in state's vaccine registry
new jersey covid-19 vaccine database.jpg

Prisons

Philadelphia inmates instructed to shelter-in-place as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly prisons shelter-in-place

Sponsored

John McMullen: Carson Wentz gave Doug Pederson no choice but to bench him for Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Packers_120720_USAT

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Admission to drive-in screening of 'Polar Express' free with canned food donation
free 'Polar Express' screening

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved