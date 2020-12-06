Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline COVID-19 workers through December

Health care personnel and other essential employees who have been fighting against COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March will now be eligible for a special treat from Starbucks.

The company announced that it will be offering all frontline workers free coffee through December as a way to recognize their efforts and a sign of appreciation for keeping communities safe during the ongoing public health crisis, especially as COVID-19 infections continue to skyrocket across the country.

Anyone who identifies as a frontline responder, such as doctors, nurses, public health workers, and pharmacists, will be eligible to receive a free tall brewed hot or iced coffee from Starbucks. A full list of eligible recipients can be found here.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, who serves as the company’s vice president of global social impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

The free coffee initiative through December is just the latest step taken by Starbucks to support and help frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that it has donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in order to fund virtual mental health resources for health care personnel.

Starbucks said that it is also planning to surprise 50,000 essential employees with care packages and gift cards during the holiday season.

The company’s foundation has donated more than $1 million to support frontline responders since March, which has included the delivery of PPE and other essential medical supplies, care packages, handwritten letters and funding for emergency assistance.

Over two million free cups of coffee and 300,000 care packages have been given to frontline workers since the pandemic began, the company said.

Starbucks has provided local hospitals, military units and other essential responders with 120,000 cups of coffee, thousands of gift cards and over 100 pallets of K-cup pods.

If you’re a frontline worker and looking for a free cup of coffee this month, click here to find the nearest Starbucks location in the Philly region.