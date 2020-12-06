More News:

December 06, 2020

Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline COVID-19 workers through December

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Starbucks
starbucks free coffee.jpg TR/via Unsplash

Starbucks said that it has donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in order to fund virtual mental health resources for frontline workers.

Health care personnel and other essential employees who have been fighting against COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March will now be eligible for a special treat from Starbucks.

The company announced that it will be offering all frontline workers free coffee through December as a way to recognize their efforts and a sign of appreciation for keeping communities safe during the ongoing public health crisis, especially as COVID-19 infections continue to skyrocket across the country.

Anyone who identifies as a frontline responder, such as doctors, nurses, public health workers, and pharmacists, will be eligible to receive a free tall brewed hot or iced coffee from Starbucks. A full list of eligible recipients can be found here.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, who serves as the company’s vice president of global social impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

The free coffee initiative through December is just the latest step taken by Starbucks to support and help frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that it has donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in order to fund virtual mental health resources for health care personnel. 

Starbucks said that it is also planning to surprise 50,000 essential employees with care packages and gift cards during the holiday season.

The company’s foundation has donated more than $1 million to support frontline responders since March, which has included the delivery of PPE and other essential medical supplies, care packages, handwritten letters and funding for emergency assistance.

Over two million free cups of coffee and 300,000 care packages have been given to frontline workers since the pandemic began, the company said.

Starbucks has provided local hospitals, military units and other essential responders with 120,000 cups of coffee, thousands of gift cards and over 100 pallets of K-cup pods.

If you’re a frontline worker and looking for a free cup of coffee this month, click here to find the nearest Starbucks location in the Philly region.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Starbucks Philadelphia Coffeehouses Coronavirus COVID-19 coffee Coffee Shops

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Packers
Aaron-Rodgers-Josh-Sweat_120520_usat

Illness

Philly surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports more than 1,800 daily cases
Philly 2,000 COVID

University of Pennsylvania

Penn student applauded for breakout novel published while attending college
penn student debut novel

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies eyeing a full rebuild, taking offers for Zack Wheeler
Phillies-Zack-Wheeler-trade-rumors_120620

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved