WATCH LIVE: Gov. Murphy unveils plan to reopen New Jersey’s economy after coronavirus pandemic

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is unveiling on Monday his much-anticipated blueprint for how to reopen the state and its economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As early as last Monday, Murphy began teasing that such a plan outlining the benchmarks for which New Jersey must reach in order for the state to consider reopening businesses would be coming soon. Murphy took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce that his roadmap for reopening the state would be unveiled during his daily press briefing on Monday.

Murphy’s announcement comes as New Jersey has had 109,038 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,938 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Sunday. The majority of cases and deaths have occurred in North Jersey, and South Jersey has had 7,912 positive cases and 305 deaths due to the virus.



Murphy issued a stay-at-home order for all New Jersey residents on March 21, as well as mandated all non-essential businesses across the state to shut down in order to help mitigate the spread of the virus. He also banned both private and public gatherings of all sizes.

Watch Murphy’s entire press conference below.