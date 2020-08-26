New Jersey residents can return to the gym next week – with face masks

New Jersey gyms and health clubs can resume operations Tuesday for the first time since the early days of the coronavirus crisis.

But when fitness centers do reopen, they will be required to follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the news on Twitter after NJ Advance Media first reported the story Wednesday morning.

Capacity must be limited to 25%, face masks must be worn at all times and equipment must be kept six feet apart in order to promote social distancing. All patrons must sign a form saying they adhere to the fitness center’s health and safety guidelines.

Gyms will be required to keep a log of workers and clients, including their names and phone numbers, so that the information can be made available to contact tracers if the facility experiences an outbreak.

Indoor group activities, such as cycling classes, must be restricted to one person for every 200 square feet of space in the room.

Murphy ordered all fitness centers to shut down in March as the COVID-19 crisis escalated.

Only outdoor workouts or private individual instruction have been permitted at gyms since July. Such indoor workouts have had to be conducted in separate rooms or with a physical barrier in place.



This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.