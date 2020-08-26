More Health:

August 26, 2020

New Jersey residents can return to the gym next week – with face masks

Patrons must sign forms agreeing to adhere to health protocols

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Gyms
New Jersey gyms reopen Victor Freitas/via Unsplash

New Jersey gyms have been shuttered since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they can reopen Sept. 1, 2020.

New Jersey gyms and health clubs can resume operations Tuesday for the first time since the early days of the coronavirus crisis. 

But when fitness centers do reopen, they will be required to follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. 

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the news on Twitter after NJ Advance Media first reported the story Wednesday morning.

Capacity must be limited to 25%, face masks must be worn at all times and equipment must be kept six feet apart in order to promote social distancing. All patrons must sign a form saying they adhere to the fitness center’s health and safety guidelines.

Gyms will be required to keep a log of workers and clients, including their names and phone numbers, so that the information can be made available to contact tracers if the facility experiences an outbreak.

Indoor group activities, such as cycling classes, must be restricted to one person for every 200 square feet of space in the room.

Murphy ordered all fitness centers to shut down in March as the COVID-19 crisis escalated. 

Only outdoor workouts or private individual instruction have been permitted at gyms since July. Such indoor workouts have had to be conducted in separate rooms or with a physical barrier in place. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Gyms South Jersey Workouts Phil Murphy Coronavirus COVID-19 New Jersey Face Masks

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Could J.T. Realmuto be on the move? Is Starling Marte an option for Phillies?
Realmuto-Marte_082620_usat

Courts

Federal judge rules Philly can shut down homeless encampments
Judge Homeless Encampments

Adult Health

Yoga may help lessen symptoms of atrial fibrillation, like lowering high blood pressure, study says
Yoga atrial fibrillation

Eagles

Eagles could have a dozen or more rookies on their final 2020 roster
082620JalenReagor_Limited

Streaming

Documentary on dangerous New Jersey amusement park premiering on HBO Max
Action Park documentary

Fitness

SoulCycle is bringing the studio outside in Ardmore
SoulCycle outdoor classes

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved