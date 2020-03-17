New Jersey malls, movie theaters and amusement parks must close, Gov. Murphy orders

All malls, amusement parks and entertainment centers in New Jersey must shut their doors by 8 p.m. Tuesday until further notice to prevent additional spread of coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy directed.

Restaurants located in malls can remain open for takeout and delivery.

Murphy's announcement came as New Jersey officials announced 89 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 267. The vast majority of those cases are located in North Jersey. State officials also announced a third person has died of COVID-19.

The restrictions are the latest in a series of efforts aimed at mitigating the impact of the virus.

On Monday, Murphy urged residents to stay home between 8 p.m and 5 a.m.

He instructed all gyms, movie theaters, race tracks and casinos to close for the foreseeable future. Some non-essential businesses, including restaurants, are permitted to remain open between 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., but their occupancies needed to be kept beneath 50 people. They also need to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants and bars must close off dining services after 8 p.m. but can remain open for takeout and delivery.

Essential businesses, like supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and medical offices, may remain open after 8 p.m.



New Jersey is also providing financial relief through the state's earned sick leave law — which covers public health emergencies. Residents are eligible if the person's workplace or their child's school or daycare closed due to the pandemic. They also are eligible if a quarantine is recommended by health officials or if they need to take care of themselves or a family member.

These benefits are applicable to full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal workers. Employees can earn up to 40 hours of sick leave a year — or 1 hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

Any New Jersey workers needing to file for sick leave should contact their employer.