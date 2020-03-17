More Health:

March 17, 2020

New Jersey malls, movie theaters and amusement parks must close, Gov. Murphy orders

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Coronavirus
new jersey malls coronavirus Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

New Jersey malls, amusement parks and movie theaters must shut their doors by 8 p.m. Tuesday until further notice to prevent additional spread of coronavirus.

All malls, amusement parks and entertainment centers in New Jersey must shut their doors by 8 p.m. Tuesday until further notice to prevent additional spread of coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy directed. 

Restaurants located in malls can remain open for takeout and delivery. 

Murphy's announcement came as New Jersey officials announced 89 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 267. The vast majority of those cases are located in North Jersey. State officials also announced a third person has died of COVID-19. 

The restrictions are the latest in a series of efforts aimed at mitigating the impact of the virus. 

On Monday, Murphy urged residents to stay home between 8 p.m and 5 a.m. 

He instructed all gyms, movie theaters, race tracks and casinos to close for the foreseeable future. Some non-essential businesses, including restaurants, are permitted to remain open between 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., but their occupancies needed to be kept beneath 50 people. They also need to adhere to social distancing guidelines. 

Restaurants and bars must close off dining services after 8 p.m. but can remain open for takeout and delivery. 

Essential businesses, like supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and medical offices, may remain open after 8 p.m.

New Jersey is also providing financial relief through the state's earned sick leave law — which covers public health emergencies. Residents are eligible if the person's workplace or their child's school or daycare closed due to the pandemic. They also are eligible if a quarantine is recommended by health officials or if they need to take care of themselves or a family member.

These benefits are applicable to full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal workers. Employees can earn up to 40 hours of sick leave a year — or 1 hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

Any New Jersey workers needing to file for sick leave should contact their employer.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Coronavirus New Jersey Amusement Parks Malls Movie Theaters

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles moving on from Malcolm Jenkins
96_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_KateFrese.jpg

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Don't rip Howie Roseman (yet), and coping with coronavirus
102919HowieRoseman

Fitness

Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved