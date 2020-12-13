More Health:

December 13, 2020

New Jersey to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday

The state is set to receive an initial tranche of 76,000 doses, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Sunday

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
new jersey COVID-19 vaccine.jpg Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the arrival of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the state 'good news.'

New Jersey will take a major step forward on Tuesday toward bringing an end to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic when it administers the first dosage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The first doses sent to the state will be administered at University Hospital in Newark, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Sunday.

New Jersey will receive an initial batch of 76,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was granted an emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday. It became the first coronavirus vaccine to receive a green light for inoculation from U.S. regulators during the ongoing pandemic.

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Murphy reiterated that health care workers and long-term residents and staff will be the groups of highest priority as the state begins distributing the vaccine.

The governor said that the state is currently working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to figure out who will come next after the first groups are entirely vaccinated. 

Despite the long-awaited arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, Murphy warned against those seeing this development as an opportunity to stop wearing face masks or practicing social distancing. 

The state recorded 4,170 additional coronavirus cases on Sunday, increasing the statewide total to over 400,000 since the public health crisis started in March.

As many as 80% of new infections could be stemming from private gatherings, Murphy said. The governor’s warning comes as residents prepare to gather with family and friends during the holiday season.

“Celebrate holidays small with your immediate family,” Murphy said. “We know that stinks, but please God that’s your down payment for a more normal one next year.”

“The basic stuff we cannot let up,” Murphy continued. “I think the next six to eight weeks are going to be really challenging, but we’ll get through it. We gotta not let our guard down in the meantime.”

Murphy said that he’s hopeful that every New Jersey resident will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by April or May, and he urged residents to receive one once they are able to.

New Jersey has had 15,883 lab-confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Vaccines FDA CDC Phil Murphy Pfizer COVID-19 New Jersey Food & Drug Administration Vaccinations

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 14 non-Eagles rooting guide: Top 5 pick edition
121320DougTank6-2

Prevention

Debunking COVID-19 vaccine myths: What you need to know
covid-19 vaccine myths

Government

Pennsylvania halts indoor dining, closes gyms and restricts retail to stem current COVID-19 surge
Wolf Restrictions DEC

Eagles

Five Jalen Hurts over/unders for Eagles' Week 14 matchup vs. Saints
Eagles_Cowboys_Jalen_Hurts_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022060.jpg

Television

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' renewed for four more seasons, making TV history
Always Sunny renewed

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show moves outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly
Flower Show at FDR Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved