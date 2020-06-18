Social distancing ambassadors being dispatched to Philly's parks

Philadelphia is stationing a team of city employees throughout several highly-used recreational areas to encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The so-called "social distancing ambassadors" will remind residents to stay six feet away from one another and to wear a mask whenever possible. They will be scattered this month along the Schuylkill River Trail, Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Park visitation is at an all-time high, the city said. Recreational opportunities have been limited by various restrictions enacted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. So many people have opted to gather in the city's green spaces.

The ambassadors, who will wear yellow reflective vests and face coverings, also will assist with some park maintenance. They will have seven primary responsibilities, according to the Parks and Recreation Department: