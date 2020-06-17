Looters stole $90,000 in electronics from Olney shop, police say

Philadelphia police are looking for a group of people that allegedly looted an Olney electronics store late last month amid the civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The suspects are wanted for commercial burglary, police said Wednesday.

The group allegedly forced open the security gates of Global Electronics, located at 5540 N. Fifth St., around 2 a.m. on May 31. Police said they stole televisions, cellphones, radios, speakers and others electronics – plus a gun.

Police estimated the value of the stolen items and damage at $90,000.

Surveillance footage released by police can be viewed below:



Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to leave a tip with the police by calling (215) 686-8477 or texting 773847. Anonymous tips can also be left using an online form.

Peaceful demonstrations seeking justice for Floyd began in Philadelphia on May 30. But the demonstrations turned violent that night. Stores were looted. Buildings and cars were vandalized. And there were a few clashes with police officers.

Charges have since been brought against a woman who allegedly ran over a police officer in Old City and a woman who allegedly set fire to two police cars at City Hall.



Philadelphia police made more than 700 arrests during the height of the destruction. Most of them were curfew violations or made in connection to burglaries and looting.

Peaceful protests calling attention to police brutality and systemic racism continued for more than a week. They included a massive weekend demonstration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. But tension between protesters and police was high at times.

Police used tear gas on protesters who moved onto I-676, one of several police tactics being reviewed by the Internal Affairs division. Inspector Joseph Bologna allegedly assaulted a protester. And Philly officials are bringing in an independent consultant to review of the department's actions.

Floyd, a black man, was killed on May 25 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.



The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting murder. All four have been fired from the Minneapolis department.