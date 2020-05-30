George Floyd protests in Philly erupt into chaos as police set 8 p.m. curfew

Saturday began with began with peaceful protests in Philadelphia with 3,000 demonstrators gathered at the steps of the art museum, seeking justice for George Floyd. By midafternoon, the events took a violent turn resulting in clashes with cops, cars being burned and Center City stores being looted.

The city's leaders condemned Saturday afternoon's violence and riots, blaming those destructive events on outsiders who had nothing to do with those seeking justice for Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Monday.

"What has taken place today in the city and across the nation is unacceptable." Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said, referencing similar violence and riots that occured in other major U.S. cities on Saturday.

The mayor was specific that the protesters who participated in the "kneel in" in the morning are justified in their outrage for what happened to Floyd, calling their demonstration a "touching showing of our collective grief."

Kenney, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other political and religious leaders spoke at a press conference just after 8 p.m. Saturday, not long after the citywide curfew took effect at from 8 p.m.

Philadelphia's curfew remains in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed at least six arrests early Saturday evening. Those who violate the curfew will be subject to arrest.

Thousands of demonstrators and police assembled around City Hall and the surrounding blocks, where at least four police cars were set on fire, buildings were vandalized and store windows were smashed. Protesters attempted to remove the controversial statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo at the Municipal Services Building.

Commissioner Outlaw said at least 13 police officers were injured while attempting control crowds, while an unconfirmed number of demonstrators also suffered injuries. The department will provide additional information about arrests, injuries, fires and property damage as updates become available.

"There were numerous incidents of looting along the West Walnut and West Chestnut (Street) business corridors," Outlaw said.

Police have requested mutual aid from police departments in Bucks and Montgomery counties, Pennsylvania State Police, SEPTA and local universities.

Under the mandatory curfew, only people with essential duties will be permitted outdoors, Outlaw said.

Earlier Saturday, separate protests were held outside of City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. They remained peaceful for much of the afternoon. Philadelphia police acknowledged the peaceful nature of the earlier protests, but denounced the vandalism that has followed.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released the following statement Saturday night:

The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. But the anger being displayed now and this afternoon cannot and will not continue. As I said yesterday, we all have reasons to be deeply disturbed by systemic racism that has plagued our society for far too long. And we are justified in our anger when another unarmed black American's life is cut tragically short at the hands of the police. But what's taken place today in our city and across the nation is unacceptable. None of today's acts of violence and destruction of property will do anything to restore faith and trust between police and communities of color. Although anger and distrust are justified, acts of violence and destruction are never justified. We will get through this. We will continue to hold bad cops accountable and we'll hold those who committed these acts today accountable also. We will continue to support the police officers who protect and serve our residents with dignity every single day, in the same we support the members of the public who protest and express their opinions peacefully.