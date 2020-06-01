More News:

June 01, 2020

Philly extends curfew for third night

Demonstrations for George Floyd continue Monday as city seeks to prevent riots

By Michael Tanenbaum
Protests Floyd Monday CHRIS NARISI/for PhillyVoice

Demonstrations continued in Philadelphia for a third day after peaceful weekend protests turned to riots, fires and looting over the weekend. Tension remains high in cities across the United States in response to the death of George Floyd, who died last week at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Philadelphia will impose a third night of curfews amid ongoing protests that spread across the city in response to the death of George Floyd.

The curfew on Monday night will extend from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Demonstrations continued Monday on North Broad Street and at City Hall. 

Philadelphia officials plan to provide an update on the protests at 2:30 p.m.

More than 200 people have been arrested since Saturday afternoon, when peaceful protests demanding justice for Floyd devolved into chaos. Floyd, a black man died, in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Three police officers were fired in the days after, including Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Fires, looting and destruction of property spread from Center City to North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia and other parts of the city on Sunday as police were deployed en masse. The National Guard arrived Monday to provide additional support to local law enforcement.

SEPTA has suspended bus, subway and trolley service in Center City in anticipation of more demonstrations.

City officials have expressed support for peace protesters, but strongly condemned those who have destroyed property and looted since Saturday. Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw suggested Saturday that outsiders have come to Philadelphia to create chaos during demonstrations.

"We encourage peaceful demonstration," the police commissioner said. "We encourage lawful assembly, but anything beyond that will not be tolerated."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

