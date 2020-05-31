More than 200 people arrested after Philly's protests turned violent

Philadelphia Police have made 207 arrests since Saturday's peaceful protests turned violent during the evening, including 48 for burglary or looting, and 138 for violating the curfew put in place by Mayor Jim Kenney, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Sunday. Three people were arrested for assaulting police, three for firearms violations and four for theft. Another 11 people were arrested for failing to disperse.

But Outlaw indicated that many of the people arrested were not city residents, suggesting outsiders were responsible for much of the destruction witnessed in Center City.

Eleven police officers were treated and released from hospitals after suffering injuries during the demonstrations. One officer, who was struck by a vehicle, remains hospitalized. Another officer sustained an injury that did not require a hospital visit. Outlaw said that the city is still working to confirm the number of civilians that have been injured.

Outlaw and Kenney also said that street closures are now in effect to restrict access to Center City. The street closures extend north-south from Vine St. to South St., and east-west from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River.

The Pennsylvania National Guard will also be deployed to support local police and secure critical points of infrastructure across Center City, Outlaw said. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration emergency late Saturday night, pledging to provide assistance to municipalities across the state.

Kenney has also extended his curfew for Sunday evening as well. The curfew will take effect again at 8 p.m. on Sunday and last until 6 a.m. on Monday morning. Only people with essential duties are permitted to leave home during the curfew hours, Outlaw said.

Two more peaceful protests seeking justice for George Floyd are scheduled to take place in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

The Peace Rally for George Floyd will take place at 1 p.m. on the south side of City Hall near the Octavius Catto statue, while a second demonstration is expected to be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday on the corner of 7th and Race streets outside of the Philadelphia Police headquarters.