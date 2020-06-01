More News:

June 01, 2020

SEPTA suspends service in Center City due to expected protests

The cancellations affect the system's bus, trolley and subway service

By Pat Ralph
SEPTA service across Center City has been suspended due to expected demonstrations calling for justice following George Floyd's death.

SEPTA bus, subway, and trolley routes in Center City have been suspended in anticipation of more demonstrations in Philadelphia on Monday, officials announced.

Most of the measures took effect at noon and will remain in place until further notice. Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line trains stopped service to Center City at 1 p.m.

Bus routes that run south of Vine Street, north of South Street, and between both rivers are detoured or suspended. Trolley routes are limited to service to and from 30th Street and out into parts of West and Southwest Philly.

Market-Frankford Line service is operating between 69th Street and 30th Street on the western end of the line, while trains will run between Spring Garden and Frankford Transportation Center on the eastern end of the line.

Broad Street Line trains are operating between Fern Rock Transportation Center and Girard Station on the northern end of the line, while service is running between Ellsworth/Federal and NRG stations on the southern end of the line.

There were multiple demonstrations to show support for George Floyd, the black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25. 

ISEPTA officials said additional service changes could be coming throughout the day.

The transportation authority resumed service across the entire system on Monday morning after all SEPTA bus routes and trolleys, the Market-Frankford, Broad Street, and Norristown High Speed lines, and Regional Rail lines were suspended on Sunday due to the violence and looting in Philadelphia.

