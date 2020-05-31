Daycare centers, non-contact organized sports, summer camps can resume over coming weeks in New Jersey

Child care centers, non-contact organized sports that take place outdoors, and youth summer camps have all been given the green light by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to resume activity over the next several weeks.

Daycare centers can reopen June 15, non-contact organized sports can only resume outdoors on June 22, and summer camps can begin as early as July 6—as long as each of these activities follows COVID-19 health and safety measures provided by the state.

Any child care center that wishes to reopen must submit documentation to the Department of Children and Families no later than 24 hours prior to its anticipated reopening date that it will meet all health and safety guidelines provided by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Youth summer camps wishing to open on or after July 6 must submit similar confirmation to the Department of Health no later than 24 hours prior to their anticipated opening date. While youth day camps are permitted to operate this summer, residential and overnight camps remain prohibited across the state.

Along with remaining both contactless and outdoors, organized sports that resume on or after June 22 must ensure that participants can remain at least six feet apart in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the state. Sports that cannot ensure social distancing or remain contact-free will not be permitted to resume in any setting on June 22.

The Department of Health will implement health and safety standards for non-contact, organized outdoor sports to follow before the date such activities can resume. High school sports activities under the jurisdiction of the NJSIAA remain banned through the month of June and cannot resume until at least July.

“My Administration has been steadfast in our commitment to let science, data, and facts guide New Jersey’s restart and recovery process,” Murphy said. “In order to continue our momentum in restarting New Jersey’s economy, we must prepare our workforce to return to their jobs by ensuring a continuum of care for their children. Our child care centers, youth day camps, and organized sports will adhere to strict public health and safety protocols so that New Jerseyans can confidently participate in the restart and recovery process.”

New Jersey reported an additional 910 positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, increasing the state’s total number of cases to 159,068. The state recorded an additional 113 fatalities due to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll up to 11,634.

South Jersey has had 18,887 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,088 deaths due to COVID-19.