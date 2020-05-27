More News:

May 27, 2020

Toll hikes planned for New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

A $24 billion construction plan to be covered by increased revenue

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Tolls
Garden State Parkway NJ Turnpike Google/Street View

Tolls are going up on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike this September.

Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will be increasing Sept. 13 as part of an initiative to fund a $24 billion construction plan.

The measures were unanimously approved by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority board in a 7-0 vote Wednesday, according to the Associated Press

Tolls will be going up by 36% on the New Jersey Turnpike — increasing the average trip cost from $3.50 to $4.80 — and by 27% on the Garden State Parkway, increasing the average trip cost from $1.11 to $1.41. 

The capital project funded by the increases will include improvements to highways, bridges and tolls on the Turnpike and Parkway. 

About $16 million will be allocated to widening certain sections of the highways, permanently implementing electronic toll payments and replacing the Delaware River-Turnpike Toll Bridge connecting Burlington County, New Jersey to Bucks County, Pennsylvania. 

New Jersey is moving ahead with the toll increases despite pleas to delay them due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. Phil Murphy said the toll increases and capital project are critical to bolstering the state's economy in wake of the pandemic. 

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which oversees both roadways, has not raised toll prices since hiking them by 53% in 2012. The Turnpike Authority initially said that its $1.8 billion budget would not include a toll increase.

Tolls comprise the Turnpike Authority's main source of revenue. It earned more than $1.6 billion in revenue from tolls during 2019 – about 86% of its revenue. 

Toll increases are commonplace in Pennsylvania, where the state's Turnpike Commission has approved 12 consecutive toll hikes. The latest was a 6% increase that took effect in January 2020.

That increase raised the common toll for a passenger vehicle from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers and from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass drivers. Class-5 tractor trailers saw their toll prices jump from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass users and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash users.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Tolls South Jersey Bridges Highways New Jersey Roads NJ Turnpike

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The 10 worst contracts in the NFC East
052120AlshonJeffery

Ceremonies

New Jersey seniors can have outdoor graduations in July
New Jersey graduations

Parenting

Turning into the food police will only make your child's picky eating worse
Picky eating in children

Sponsored

John McMullen: Unlike Nick Foles, Jalen Hurts could bring real QB controversy to Eagles
Hurts-Wentz-split_043020_usat

Celebrities

Kevin Hart tells Joe Rogan he's 'lucky to be walking' after car crash
Kevin Hart car crash

Entertainment

New Jersey's Delsea Drive-In Theatre is now open
Drive In Theatre

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved