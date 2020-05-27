More News:

May 27, 2020

Pennsylvania teen dies while cliff jumping in Luzerne County

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Deaths
Cliff Jumping Death Google/Street View

A 16-year-old boy from Monroe County died Tuesday after he jumped off a cliff near the Frances E. Walter dam in Luzerne County. Multiple people tried to save the boy, but he could not stay afloat, police said.

A Monroe County teenager died Tuesday after he jumped off a cliff at a reservoir in Luzerne County, the Pennsylvania State Police said. 

Devin Janvere, 16, of Tobyhanna, was swimming with friends and family at the Frances E. Walter Dam in Bear Creek Township when he leaped from a cliff that was 20 to 30 feet high, the Associated Press reported. 

MORE: North Philly boy, 9, dies after being shot in the face

Multiple people went to help the boy as he struggled to stay afloat in the water, but they were unable to reach him, police said.

The boy's body was recovered by members of the Thornhurst dive team, Germania scuba team and Hanover Township water rescue. It was found 20 feet from the shore and 50 feet underwater, police said. 

Janvere was pronounced dead at the scene. His death will be investigated by the coroner's office. 

Swimming is not permitted at the dam. Picnicking, hiking and fishing are among the recreational activities allowed.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Deaths Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State Police Luzerne County Swimming Monroe County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The 10 worst contracts in the NFC East
052120AlshonJeffery

Ceremonies

New Jersey seniors can have outdoor graduations in July
New Jersey graduations

Parenting

Turning into the food police will only make your child's picky eating worse
Picky eating in children

Sponsored

John McMullen: Unlike Nick Foles, Jalen Hurts could bring real QB controversy to Eagles
Hurts-Wentz-split_043020_usat

Celebrities

Kevin Hart tells Joe Rogan he's 'lucky to be walking' after car crash
Kevin Hart car crash

Entertainment

New Jersey's Delsea Drive-In Theatre is now open
Drive In Theatre

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved